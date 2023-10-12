At Dartmouth forum, experts on Middle East try making sense of the senseless

The discussion was the first of two forums meant to “make sense of what is seemingly so senseless,” according to Elizabeth F. Smith, dean of the faculty of arts and sciences, and Shontay Delalue, senior vice president and senior diversity officer, in a statement inviting the community to attend.

By Wednesday, the death toll has risen to 2,300, including deaths on both sides of the conflict, according to the Associated Press .

CONCORD, N.H. — On Tuesday, a panel of Dartmouth professors who are experts on Israel and Palestine spoke to students about the war between Israel and Hamas, after a weekend attack by Hamas militants.

“Dartmouth alums live in the region, scholars work there, and students, staff, and faculty have deep roots in the areas now in danger. I want to extend my concern to each of you at this time,” said Dartmouth President Sian L. Beilock in a statement.

Students and community members are paying close attention to how universities respond to the violence taking place in Israel and Gaza. Controversy erupted at Harvard over a letter from student groups blaming the violence on Israel, and university leadership’s subsequent response. A university group at Tufts has also faced criticism for commending the “creativity” of Hamas militants, and superintendents around Massachusetts have been criticized for not adequately condemning the terrorist attack.

Similar questions arose during the Dartmouth forum. One student said they’d heard others on campus condone the attacks and argue it’s justified because of Israel’s violence against civilians living in Gaza. Another student left after one expert acknowledged that the Israeli army has also killed civilians during decades of conflict. A report from the student newspaper The Dartmouth noted that Beilock’s statement did not explicitly condemn Hamas or label the attacks as terrorism.

Here are five takeaways from the forum.

1. Moral outrage and performative politics

Tensions ran high at times during the Dartmouth event. Ruby Benjamin, who identified herself as a former member of the Israeli Army, criticized the event for presenting both sides and demanded the panelists condemn the violence committed by Hamas.

“I think my question mostly is: Where is your condemnation of the terrorism that’s going on in Israel right now?” said Benjamin.

“Without any ambiguity, I do condemn Hamas’ actions,” responded Ezzedine C. Fishere, the event’s moderator. A professor at Dartmouth since 2016, he teaches classes on Middle East politics. “I thought it was understood.”

Fishere — who was formerly an advisor to the Egyptian Foreign Minister of Arab-Israeli issues and spent five years as a diplomat with the United Nations Envoy in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Gaza — said being morally outraged at brutality and trying to understand where it comes from are not mutually exclusive.

“If we stay at the moral outrage and performative politics, it just moves divisions and everybody kind of gets in their own camp even further. Once you try to understand you can go beyond them,” he said.

2. Experts urged attendees to resist polarization

Hamas had been losing support in Gaza before the latest attacks, according to Bernard Avishai, author of the “Tragedy of Zionism: How its Revolutionary Past Haunts Israeli Democracy” and visiting government professor at Dartmouth. Poll data from the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research show support for Hamas has fallen to 30 percent in March 2023, down from 34 percent in December 2021.

Avishai said the 2022 voting rolls also show that among people killed Saturday were a high number of Israeli people who support a two-state solution.

“Just keep in mind that every time civilians are killed in Gaza, two out of three aren’t even Hamas supporters, and when Israelis are killed the vast proportion were not in favor of the Land of Israel as a Jewish sovereign place,” he said.

He urged students not to fall into the “trap, which is always laid by the zealots, which is to polarize the situation and get people thinking about them versus us.”

3. Hamas and Palestinians are not the same

There’s an important distinction between what drove Hamas to commit these acts of violence, and the conditions in the Gaza strip that allowed this kind of violence to occur, according to Fishere.

Gaza is a very small area of around 142 square miles, and is home to around 2 million people. Fishere said it’s been under siege since 2006, with no end in sight. “That prison that they live in creates an environment that makes recruitment an easier task,” he said. People aren’t only desperate, he said, but they have a sense that there is nothing to lose.

Fishere said Hamas has a different rationale for launching an attack now. The group has had 15 years of support from Iran, including funding, political support, practical training, and coordinating leadership.

“That support made Hamas part of a broader Iranian strategy in the region,” Fishere said. Plus, as a resistance organization, its main goal is to fight Israel, “so this kind of an attack is its way of showing that it is still serving that purpose.”

4. Government incompetence?

Israel has one of the most advanced armies in the world, so there are questions about how Hamas was able to infiltrate its heavily fortified border and then kill and abduct Israeli citizens without the government having advance warning.

Susannah Heschel, who chairs the college’s Jewish studies program blamed government incompetence for the breach.

“Who are these people who don’t know what they are doing and are doing a terrible job?” she said. “There’s a great deal of reckoning to be done, and I hope very much that what can emerge then would be a far better government, people who know what they’re doing and aren’t just political appointees.”

5. America’s role in the Middle East

Avishai argued that in addition to standing with Israel, the US needs to provide a vision of the future that includes Palestinian national rights. That can include US support of Israel in this war, he said, but shouldn’t stop there.

“But you also have to give Palestinians some hope that they’re not being ignored and thrown into the pot with the terrorists who committed these atrocities, because then the terrorists win,” he said.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.