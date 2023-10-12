Driver cited after crashing car into pond next to Newton City Hall

A driver was rescued after they crashed into a pond next to Newton City Hall after fleeing from a crash Thursday morning, according to police.
The driver, who was not identified, was not injured. They were given a citation, said Lieutenant Amanda E. Henrickson, a spokeswoman for Newton police.
The driver allegedly struck the back of a vehicle near 704 Walnut St at around 10:27 a.m., Henrickson said in an email.
Witnesses told police that the vehicle travelled at a high rate of speed in reverse on Walnut Street., onto the lawn and into the pond across from 680 Walnut St., according to Henrickson.
The vehicle was removed from the pond, she said.
No further information was available.
