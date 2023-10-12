Driver cited after crashing car into pond next to Newton City Hall

A driver was rescued after they crashed into a pond next to Newton City Hall after fleeing from a crash Thursday morning, according to police.

The driver, who was not identified, was not injured. They were given a citation, said Lieutenant Amanda E. Henrickson, a spokeswoman for Newton police.

The driver allegedly struck the back of a vehicle near 704 Walnut St at around 10:27 a.m., Henrickson said in an email.