Martha’s Vineyard man pleads guilty to committing brazen bank heist in Falmouth

Petar Petyoshin , 40, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to a sole count of armed bank robbery stemming from the April heist at Rockland Trust Bank, according to a statement from Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office.

An Edgartown clothier on Thursday pleaded guilty to committing a brazen robbery of a Falmouth bank, having employees and patrons zip tie one another as he toted a gun and placed a purported bomb on the counter, officials said.

These images captured Petyoshin during the April robbery in Falmouth, per authorities.

Petyoshin’s public defender didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

An affidavit in the case said Petyoshin entered the bank on the morning of April 8 and made off with more than $21,000.

Advertisement

Petyoshin, owner of the now-shuttered Dapper Martha’s Vineyard clothing store in Oak Bluffs, wore a wig and carried a “Grow Greener” bag when he entered, the affidavit said.

He placed an “alleged bomb” on the teller counter, brandished a gun, and told an employee " ‘I’m robbing you,’” before he had customers and staffers zip-tie each other’s hands together, the affidavit said.

According to a police report, a bank clerk told investigators the purported explosive device was “the fakest looking C-4 I had ever seen.”

Petyoshin had tellers place $21,579 in a Walmart bag, the document said, and he “asked for a customer’s car keys” and fled the scene in that person’s Ford Flex, which was later found abandoned less than two miles from the bank.

Petyoshin was linked to the robbery by video surveillance footage, the affidavit said, and searches of his Edgartown residence and his locker at the Oak Bluffs Water Department, where he worked as a water system operator, turned up incriminating evidence.

Items seized from the apartment included “$4,325 in US currency bundled together in ‘Rockland Trust Co.’ money bands,” the affidavit said, and “57 firearms and a large quantity of ammunition were seized by Edgartown Police following the revocation of Petyoshin’s firearms license to carry.”

Advertisement

A search of a tent in the driveway turned up “black zip ties with similar markings on them as the zip ties recovered” by authorities at the bank, plus “a ‘Green Grower’ bag, the same bag depicted on Rockland Trust bank surveillance video,” the filing said.

A search of his locker at the water facility yielded “a black jacket, which appears to be the same color and style jacket worn during the commission of the robbery,” the filing said.

A plea agreement filed in the case says the parties agree on a sentencing recommendation of between 60 and 108 months for Petyoshin when he’s sentenced Jan. 24, along with restitution in the amount of $17,254.

The Facebook page for Dapper Martha’s Vineyard said Thursday that the establishment was “permanently closed.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.