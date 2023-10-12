Criminal complaints sought against three R.I. men in fight that ended in death of Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium

In a statement, police said they’re asking a court clerk to charge the trio with assault and battery and disorderly conduct stemming from the fight. A probable cause hearing will be scheduled in the coming weeks before a clerk or assistant clerk in Wrentham District Court, the statement said.

Foxborough police are seeking criminal complaints against three Rhode Island men for their alleged roles in a confrontation that ended with the death of Dale Mooney , who collapsed Sept. 17 after a fight in the stands during a New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium and later died, authorities said Thursday.

Should the official find probable cause to bring charges, the names of the three men will be made public, police said.

“Police Detectives were able to review numerous witness interviews and multiple angles of video capturing the incident as part of the investigation,” the statement said. “Preliminary autopsy results did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue.”

The final cause and manner of death for Mooney, 53, of New Hampshire, remains undetermined pending further testing by the medical examiner, and “the death remains under investigation by Foxborough and State Police assigned to the Norfolk DA’s Office,” the statement said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the Rhode Island men had hired lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey had said last month that preliminary autopsy results did not indicate that Mooney died from a “traumatic injury.”

The fight broke out in the upper deck at Gillette during the fourth quarter of the nationally televised game.

Mooney, a married father of two from Newmarket, N.H., had verbally sparred with a Dolphin fan throughout the first three-quarters of the game, according to witnesses. During the fourth quarter, Mooney moved from his seat in Section 310 and directly confronted the Dolphins fan in Section 311, according to Joey Kilmartin, a witness.

The verbal exchanges turned violent, and as people tried to separate the two men, the Dolphins fan was captured on cellphone video delivering at least one blow in Mooney’s direction. The Dolphins fan was later escorted out of the stadium by security, according to witnesses.

Mooney collapsed to the ground and emergency responders provided first aid inside the stadium, at one point using a defibrillator, witnesses said. He was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where he was pronounced dead.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Dale Mooney, a lifelong Patriots fan and 30-year season ticket member, who died while attending last Sunday night’s Patriots game,” said Gillette Stadium officials in a statement last month.

“We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation,” Gillette officials said. “We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale’s family and to all those who are mourning his loss.”

