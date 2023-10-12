Five injured in two-car, head-on crash in Ipswich

Three others, including a 13-year-old, were taken by ambulances to hospitals. Their conditions were not known Thursday night.

A head-on crash on Route 1A in Ipswich Thursday left five people injured, two of whom were flown to Boston hospitals for treatment of serious injuries, according to town police.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the crash near 330 High St. at about 5:10 p.m., Ipswich police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find a 2007 Hyundai had rolled over and a 2022 Subaru was pinned against a wall, the statement said.

Investigators determined that one vehicle crossed the center line on High Street (Route 1A) and struck the other head-on, police said. Ipswich and Rowley firefighters had to use the jaws of life to extricate the driver of the Subaru, an 83-year-old woman from Maine, and one of her passengers.

They were taken by MedFlight to a Boston hospital. They suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

A second passenger from the Subaru was taken to the hospital by ambulance, police said. The driver of the Hyundai, a 54-year-old man from Rowley, with his 13-year-old child as a passenger, were also taken to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

Firefighters from Rowley, and ambulances from Action Ambulance, Georgetown and Newbury responded to the scene, police said. An off-duty paramedic from the Gloucester Fire Department who happened upon the scene the same time as the first arriving officers, also assisted, the statement said.

“The police officers, firefighters and paramedics did an awesome job working together,” Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said in the statement. “Their quick work helped patients get the medical care they needed as soon as possible.”

The crash is under investigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.