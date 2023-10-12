Officials gather at Logan Airport Friday to unveil improvements at Terminal E and an exhibit marking 100 years of history

Countless celebrities, including Charles Lindbergh to Amelia Earhart, have flown into the airport over the years.

A new exhibit in the public area of Terminal E called Boston Logan Looks Back: A century of Powering What’s Possible explores events that shaped the airport over the past century.

On Friday local and state officials will gather at Logan International Airport to celebrate the opening of four new gates and other improvements at Terminal E, while marking the 100th anniversary of the airport.

The airport was officially dedicated on Sept. 8, 1923, to much fanfare. There were plane races and Boston Mayor James Michael Curley was in attendance. Curley kicked off the race to Boston Light, which the Globe described as “thrilling” as planes flew around the lighthouse twice.

Advertisement

The Boston Globe covered the grand opening.

“Boston’s Air Port at Jeffries Point, east Boston was officially opened yesterday -- and opened good!” the Globe reported.

In the top photo, Mayor James Michael Curley is seen starting the Boston Light race at the newly opened airport in East Boston on Sept. 8, 1923. Boston Globe archives

The airfield was built on tidal flats by the U.S. Army and was used by the Massachusetts Air Guard and the Army Air Corps in its earliest years, according to an archived chronological history from Massport’s website.

In 1927 the airport began offering commercial passenger flights began between Boston and New York.

On April 15, 1927 Colonial Air Transport began passenger service between Boston and New York. The bus picked passengers up at the Hotel Statler in Boston at 9:15 a.m. and took them to the airport. As noted on the roof of the bus, the trip to New York then took 1 hour and 45 minutes. Globe Archive photo

The airport expanded two years later when 200 acres of land was reclaimed from Boston Harbor. An administration building was added, and runways were lengthened, and access roads were paved and landscaped in 1929.

Spectators gather at the Boston Airport on a Sunday afternoon, May 26, 1929. Globe Photographer/Globe Staff

In the 1940s Boston Harbor was filled in even more so the airport could expand its footprint, and additional runways, apron areas and hangars were built. The airport also got a new name.

An aerial view of the newly improved Boston Airport, including the new city administration building, to the right of the traffic circle, is pictured circa December 1929. Boston Globe Archive/Boston Globe Archive

The airport was named in memory of Edward Lawrence Logan, a South Boston native who graduated from Boston Latin School, Harvard, and Harvard Law School. He served in the Spanish-American War and commanded the Yankee Division’s 101st Infantry Regiment in World War I. He also served as a judge.

Advertisement

The grand opening of the new Terminal E space is the latest development at the airport that bears his name.

In addition to local and state officials, Massport chief executive officer Lisa Wieland and Ed Freni, Massport’s director of aviation, are scheduled to attend the grand opening on Friday.

“The improvements to Terminal E create an overall better travel experience for passengers, by adding four new gates, increasing efficiency throughout the terminal, and elevating amenities such as new dining options,” Massport officials said in a statement. “The area also includes a Sensory Room for passengers of all ages, making Boston Logan one of a few airports in the U.S. with this type of inclusive space.”

An aerial view of the Boston Airport, including three hangars at right, is pictured circa September 1923. Edmunds E. Bond/Globe Staff





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.