Man arrested, charged with making a bomb threat against Jewish temple in Providence

According to Providence police Major David Lapatin, Vincent Johnson, 65, of Pawtucket, was arrested less than 24 hours after someone made a bomb threat against Temple Beth-El. Johnson, who has been charged with making a bomb threat, false reporting, and disorderly conduct, was arraigned Thursday. A judge set surety bail for Johnston at $10,000.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island leaders strongly condemned antisemitic harassment after a Pawtucket man was arrested and charged in connection with a bomb threat at a Jewish temple here Tuesday night.

Temple Beth-El received a voicemail on Tuesday that was made to “scare and intimidate” members of the synagogue, according to Lapatin, who said there have been no other threats made recently against the Jewish community that were under investigation.

A person who answered the phone at Temple Beth-El on Thursday declined to comment about the alleged harassment.

Local leaders condemned the antisemitic act.

“Let me be clear — actions like this will not be tolerated,” Governor Dan McKee posted on social media. “I’ve spoken to the Jewish Alliance and reaffirmed Rhode Island’s commitment to stand with our Jewish community against hate, now and always. @RIStatePolice remain vigilant and ready to provide any necessary support.”

“There is no place for antisemitic harassment in Rhode Island or anywhere,” Representative Seth Magaziner said in an emailed statement. “I have been in touch with leaders at Temple Beth-El and other Jewish organizations across Rhode Island, and commend local law enforcement for taking swift action to keep our community safe. As Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee for Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence, I am committed to providing local authorities with the resources and support they need to stop violent extremism before it occurs.”

Former congressional candidate Stephanie Beauté thanked police officers and noted, “Hate has no place here.”

The threat against Temple Beth-El comes after a violent surprise attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in the early morning hours of Saturday. Six days later, the fighting has claimed at least 2,700 lives in Israel and in Gaza, according to the Associated Press. It is unknown if threats at the synagogue in Providence are related to the events in Israel.

The Associated Press reports that the number of US citizens who have died in the Israel-Palestinian war has risen to at least 25, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday during a visit Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The State Department previously said at least 17 more Americans remain unaccounted for.

Antisemitic harassment has been on the rise across New England, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Data from March show that there were 204 instances in New England in 2022, the highest number in the region since the ADL began tracking more than 40 years ago.









Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.