Mass. law enforcement to step up security as Hamas calls for a ‘global day of rage’ Friday

Massachusetts State Police said they are in “constant communication” with local, federal, and international law enforcement regarding “potential threats” and are prepared to respond to “protest and civil disorder” in local communities and at school campuses, if needed.

State Police and Boston police, as well as the Anti-Defamation League New England , said they knew of no credible or specific threats to Massachusetts, but still advised the public to take precautions and report any suspicious activity.

Massachusetts law enforcement officials on Friday plan to increase visibility, particularly near Jewish institutions, after Hamas leaders called for Muslims around the world to hold a global day of rage to support its terrorist attack on Israel.

“The Massachusetts State Police maintain constant vigilance and a consistently high state of readiness to rapidly respond to developing threats, critical incidents, and requests for assistance,” spokesman Dave Procopio said.

“At this time we are aware of no specific or credible threats in Massachusetts related to the attack on Israel or the call for jihad, but as ever, we remain vigilant,” Procopio said.

The Boston Police Department issued a statement that said it has increased its presence at religious and cultural institutions in the region since Saturday, when Hamas militants launched an attack which has left over 1,200 Israelis dead.

“The Boston Regional Intelligence Center is not aware of any specific or credible threats to the metro-Boston Homeland Security Region,” the statement said. “Since the start of the conflict, the Boston Police Department has been working closely with religious and cultural institutions in the region and has increased the uniformed presence of law enforcement surrounding them.”

The statement advised people “to remain vigilant and report any observed suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

The responses follow a statement issued Tuesday by Hamas calling for Muslims worldwide to stage protests on Friday, Oct. 13.

Newton officials issued a statement that said they “are aware Hamas has designated tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 13, as ‘a day of general mobilization,’ creating additional fear amongst all of us.”

Newton police have been taking added precautions since Saturday morning, remain in close touch with Jewish and Israeli affiliated institutions and the Newton Public Schools, and will be providing extra security measures, the statement said.

*We are not aware of any specific threats to our city,” the statement continued. “We ask our community to practice good situational awareness and as a reminder if you see something, say something.”

The Brookline Police Department said it “is aware that tomorrow, October 13th, has been designated by a terrorist leader as a day for global protests and Jihad.”

“We remain vigilant and dedicated to protecting our community, and our commitment to protecting our Jewish residents and organizations is unwavering,” the department’s statement said. “We will continue to provide special attention to the schools and Jewish institutions, and we remain in contact with leaders in the Jewish community to provide assistance where needed.”

The statement said the department’s intelligence unit has been “working around the clock” to keep informed.

“While there are currently no known specific threats to Brookline, should we learn of something that poses a danger, we will respond accordingly to make sure our community remains safe from violence,” the statement said. “As always, should a member of the community observe anything of concern, please call us and we will be there.

The Anti-Defamation League sent out an advisory to alert Jewish community leaders in advance to the call for “pro-Hamas activism.”

“This comes at a time of rallies across the US glorifying Hamas’s murderous violence in Israel; inflammatory calls by Students for Justice in Palestine to ‘dismantle’ Zionism on college campuses and non-specific threats by online extremists and antisemites who applaud the violence,” the ADL said.

The ADL said its Center on Extremism “is not aware of any credible threats to Jewish communities in the United States.”

An undated video of Hamas leader Khaled Mashal recently surfaced in which he calls for sending ”a message of rage” to Zionists and Americans and encourages Muslims around the world to fight and be martyrs, the ADL said.

“While the provenance of the video is yet to be determined, it is circulating widely online and could incite antisemitic incidents,” the ADL said.

