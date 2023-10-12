McKee’s Learn365 program is getting bigger

The compacts don’t come with any requirements, but they do offer suggestions for the kinds of programs McKee’s administration wants to fund.

Mayors and town managers have received addendums to the initial compacts, which were largely focused on ways to offer out-of-school learning opportunities designed to help meet McKee’s goal of matching Massachusetts in test scores, student attendance, and FAFSA participation by 2030.

The Learn365 Compacts that cities and towns across Rhode Island have signed with Governor Dan McKee’s administration have quietly expanded beyond education-related initiatives to include workforce development and health programs – part of an effort by McKee to award more than $80 million in federal funding to municipalities to build or improve community centers.

For example, on workforce development, the compact addendum suggests educating residents about job training programs, apprenticeships, and continuing education opportunities and offering job fairs to residents. When it comes to health, one suggestion is to host preventative care, dental health, and immunization clinics. Another option is to facilitate a marketing campaign focused on public health.

The bigger picture: It’s not necessarily a shift in strategy from McKee’s original education plan – certainly workforce development and improved public health go hand-in-hand with better student outcomes – but it does create a broader set of opportunities for cities and towns to seek Learn365-related funding.

McKee is betting big on a strategy that gives local leaders the flexibility to design programs that are tailored to their communities rather than putting forward top-down requirements, and he’s getting near-unanimous buy-in from mayors and town managers. Only three cities and towns haven’t signed the compacts, with Johnston being the most notable holdout.

A key question: Politicians love free money, so if it’s out there, you can bet mayors will search for ways to spend it that align with McKee’s goals. But even the most well-intentioned mayors aren’t necessarily experts in education, workforce, and public health. For these programs to work in the long run, how much staffing support and expertise will McKee’s administration provide?

Dan McGowan