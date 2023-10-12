Partial Red Line shutdown begins this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Many Red Line riders will need to make extra time for their commute over the next two weeks as the Ashmont branch and Mattapan Trolley will be closed for track repairs and other improvements to eliminate slow zones.

The 16-day closure, first announced by the MBTA in August, begins Saturday and runs through Oct. 29. Free shuttle buses will replace train service from the JFK/UMass station to Mattapan station via Ashmont, and rides on the commuter rail’s Fairmount Line from stations in Zone 1A will be also be free, the T said.

The Ashmont branch, which includes Ashmont, Shawmut, Fields Corner, and Savin Hill stations, carries about 40,000 riders each day, and the Mattapan line around 3,700, according to the T. The areas include some of the system’s oldest rails, which need to be replaced, the T said.

Why is the MBTA shutting the two lines down?

The service suspension “will enable us to work around the clock and achieve repairs and upgrades that would take six months if we had to do them while the system is operating without interrupting service,” the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said in an advisory on its website.

The T has said the partial closure will allow workers to replace more than 8,000 feet of rail as well as track ties and ballast between Ashmont and JFK/UMass and between Ashmont and Mattapan. Workers will also complete non-track work, including repairing lighting, removing overgrown vegetation, and improving accessibility at stations while they are closed.

The T said the work will allow trains and trolleys to run at their regular speeds — trains on the Ashmont branch should hit top speeds between 25 and 40 miles per hour, while Mattapan trolley speeds are typically around 25 miles per hour. The Ashmont and Mattapan branches had numerous speed restrictions in place as of Thursday, holding train speeds under 10 miles per hour in both inbound and outbound directions, according to the MBTA’s speed restrictions dashboard.

Will the rest of the Red Line be affected?

No. Service on the Braintree branch of the Red Line and from JFK/UMass north through downtown and to Alewife will not be impacted.

How often will shuttle buses run?

During peak commuting hours (7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.), shuttle buses will run between JFK/UMass and Ashmont every two to three minutes, and between JFK/UMass and Mattapan every 12 to 15 minutes, the T said.

During off-peak hours and on the weekend, buses will run every seven to eight minutes between JFK/UMass and Ashmont, and every 12 to 15 minutes between JFK/UMass and Mattapan, according to the T.

What about switching to the commuter rail during the shutdown?

Some riders may opt to use the commuter rail during the shutdown. The Fairmount Line stops at Blue Hill Avenue Station (about three-tenths of a mile from the Mattapan MBTA station) and at Talbot Avenue Station (about seven-tenths of a mile from the Shawmut station).

Commuter rail travel on the Fairmount Line will be free for riders boarding at stations in Zone 1A, which includes South Station, Newmarket, Uphams Corner, Four Corners/Geneva, Talbot Avenue, Morton Street, Blue Hill Avenue, and Fairmount, according to the T.

Are there other bus options?

Yes. The 18 bus connects to Andrew, Savin Hill, Fields Corner, Shawmut, and Ashmont stations; the 22 bus connects to Talbot Avenue on the Fairmount commuter rail line; the 24 bus connects to Ashmont and Mattapan; the 28 and 31 buses connect to Mattapan and the Blue Hill Avenue station on the Fairmount commuter rail line; and the 30 bus stops near Blue Hill Avenue and Mattapan stations, the T said.

More information about the closure and alternative travel options is available on the MBTA’s website.

