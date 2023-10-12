Brookline man sentenced to 42-months in prison for possessing homemade machine guns

A Brookline man was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison Thursday for possessing two homemade machine guns recovered by police during a traffic stop nearly a year ago on Interstate 95 in Rowley, officials said.

Stewart Silvestri, 24, had pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of machine guns on July 19, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.

The sentence came nearly a year after Silvestri was found in possession of 31 ghost guns, plus hundreds of rounds of ammunition and firearms parts, prosecutors said in a statement.