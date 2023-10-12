Student group puts up fliers at MIT, remembering abduction victims from Hamas invasion of Israel

The group, Mishelanu, a Hebrew word that translates roughly to “one of us,” placed fliers around campus that show photographs of the abduction victims beneath a heading that says, “KIDNAPPED” in block capital letters.

CAMBRIDGE — A student group at MIT is urging support for the citizens of Israel abducted by Hamas in the militant group’s attack last weekend that left more than 1,300 Israelis dead and prompted retaliatory bombardments of Gaza that have killed more than 1,400 people.

One of the fliers put up at MIT.

“Their whereabouts remain unknown,” the fliers say. “More than 3,000 women, men, and children, ranging in age from 3 months to 85 years old, were wounded, murdered, beaten, raped, and brutally separated from loved ones by Hamas.”

Advertisement

The fliers urge people to “take a photo of this poster and share it. Please help bring them home alive.”

One of the fliers put up at MIT. Jeremy Fox

Liyam Chitayat, an MIT graduate student who grew up in Israel and who was serving in the Israeli military prior to her arrival in Massachusetts for her studies, said in a phone interview Thursday that she designed the fliers.

“Everyone is treating them as numbers, and they’re not numbers,” Chitayat said of the Israeli victims. “They’re children, they’re mothers, and they were murdered in the most brutal way possible, or taken captive, and abused and raped before that.”

Initially, she said, the Mishelanu group planned to distribute fliers with photos of the bodies of murdered Israelis but instead chose to show pictures of the abduction victims, many of whom are seen smiling together in family photographs, to “bring light and humanity” to the devastation.

“This is not a game,” Chitayat said. “This is not a game about hypothetical values and what would an ideal state look like. It’s not politics. It’s our lives, and our lives are being threatened.”

Advertisement

Hamas’ assault on Saturday killed more than 1,300 people in Israel, including 247 soldiers — a toll unseen in Israel for decades — and the ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed more than 1,400 people in Gaza, according to authorities on both sides. Israel says roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were killed inside Israel, and that hundreds of the dead in Gaza are Hamas members.

The Israel military on Thursday blasted the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip with airstrikes, prepared for a possible ground invasion and said Thursday its complete siege on the territory — which has left Palestinians desperate for food, fuel and medicine — would remain in place until Hamas militants freed some 150 hostages taken during a deadly weekend incursion.

Jeremy C. Fox of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press was also included.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.