Turtleboy blogger’s alleged witness intimidation campaign in Karen Read case detailed in court papers

The motion from Read’s defense team “alleged police misconduct and a conspiracy among the civilian witnesses to frame Read” for the death of her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O’Keefe, say court papers filed in Kearney’s case.

An April filing from lawyers representing Karen Read sparked Turtleboy publisher Aidan Kearney’s alleged campaign of harassment of witnesses in the high-profile murder case pending against the Mansfield woman, court papers say.

Aidan Kearney during his arraignment on witness intimidation charges in connection with the Karen Read case at Stoughton District Court on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Kearney, who boasts a massive following online, has wholeheartedly endorsed the position of Read’s counsel, and he was arraigned himself Wednesday on witness intimidation and conspiracy charges for allegedly harassing and threatening witnesses in the murder case against Read, 43.

Kearney pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance with orders to refrain from contacting the alleged victims, and his lawyer said the words characterized by prosecutors as threatening were mere “opinion” about the Read case protected under the First Amendment.

Court papers say Kearney learned June 6 that two witnesses would be in Billerica to watch their children in a youth sporting event, and that he confronted the couple at the game, later writing online that they “do not deserve to live a normal life and pretend that they weren’t involved in murdering a Boston Police Officer.”

Kearney also allegedly said that “I went to her kid’s lacrosse game and made a scene there and got kicked out, because I kept calling her a cop killer.”

A week later Kearney allegedly called the lead State Police investigator on the case, leaving a voicemail accusing him of lying about his ties to witnesses, while publicizing his number via YouTube.

“Now that I have your number, and everybody watching also has your phone number ... I’m going to plug you in, and we’ll talk soon,” Kearney allegedly said in the message, per court papers.

The investigator in the ensuing 12 hours received about a dozen accusatory texts, calls, and voicemails, forcing him to change his work cell number, court papers say.

Read allegedly hit O’Keefe with her vehicle while drunk on Jan. 29, 2022, leaving him unconscious in a snowbank during a blizzard. She’s pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder.

Read’s lawyers have argued that O’Keefe was beaten in the basement of the home of a fellow Boston police officer after Read dropped him off there, and that the family dog, a German shepherd named Chloe, attacked him and injured his right arm.

On May 10, Kearney allegedly left a voicemail for the lead investigator’s wife, which he also broadcast via YouTube.

“And what’s your scumbag husband up to right now?” Kearney allegedly said in the message. “Are you going to visit him in prison? Do you think they’ll have conjugal visits? Give me a call back when you get this, and we can chat some more. Bye girl.”

On July 8, court papers say, Kearney allegedly broadcast another YouTube video in which he left a voicemail for the nephew of the owner of the Canton home that O’Keefe’s body was found near.

Kearney asked the nephew “were you the one” who killed O’Keefe and also asked, “are you worried that you’re going to go to jail for the rest of your life and that you won’t be able to play football at Bridgewater State next year?”

The nephew told investigators Kearney’s intimidation had left him “sad, scared, and paranoid,” court papers say. “He fears physical harm from strangers.” Officials said he also quit the Bridgewater State University football team due to the harassment.

Kearney also allegedly enlisted followers to aid in the torment of witnesses.

On July 22, legal filings state, he organized a “Rolling Road Rally” where demonstrators traveled in a convoy of vehicles to the homes of witnesses.

Outside one person’s home, Kearney allegedly said on a bullhorn that “the people that live right here ... they are cop killers,” court documents say.

Outside the home of another witness, Kearney allegedly said the woman knows “what happened that night,” and that “you can’t get away with it anymore. Too many people know. ... You are going down with them.”

Kearney, who remained in front of the home for about 10 minutes, also allegedly said the woman “knows what happened and she is actively involved in the coverup,” court papers say.

On July 24, legal filings say, one witness targeted by Kearney’s alleged harassment told investigators her children were scared to leave their home.

“She stated Kearney has shown one of her children at her first communion and family photos,” and that her 15-year-old daughter “is being recognized and photographed in public, which terrifies” the girl, court papers say.

Kearney allegedly filmed a video Sept. 20 outside the home of the woman’s sister and said, “You killed John O’Keefe, you worthless piles of [expletive], and I’m gonna find you [expletive]. I’m gonna find you. Just know that.”

He also allegedly said in the video that he would start seeking out children of witnesses.

“We have left the second generation out of this for a bit but that’s over,” Kearney allegedly said, adding that a witness’s relative should “show up at another Bridgewater State football game, I dare you. Daddy’s coming to town. These people make me sick.”

On Sept. 26, court papers say, Kearney posted a YouTube video in which he said he “ran” the plates of three vehicles belonging to two witnesses, which is illegal to do for any non-law enforcement purpose.

He allegedly had help from a civilian Avon police dispatcher who’s now on administrative leave, according to legal filings and authorities.

“Thanks, this is huge,” Kearney allegedly told the dispatcher after she confirmed a plate number was registered to a witness. The dispatcher replied, “Again please keep me private. I don’t anticipate [expletive] up in life and I never want the wrath of YOU.”

The dispatcher later told investigators she’s a Turtleboy fan.

She “stated she has read Turtleboy blog posts in the past and had been following his media regarding Karen Read closely,” legal filings say.

Kearney also allegedly impeded one witness’s efforts to earn a living as the hardworking proprietor of a pizza shop.

Officials say Kearney on several occasions visited a Canton pizza shop owned by the witness and at one point implored his YouTube followers to order grub from the establishment with the intent of not paying for it.

The business owner told investigators “he has had a vast increase in the number of telephone orders not picked up or paid for since Kearney made those statements,” court papers say.

Kearney’s next court date is Dec. 5; he’s barred from having any contact with the witnesses he’s accused of harassing.

“Men with guns showed up at my house, tore it apart, took my computer and phones and handcuffed me in full view of my kids as they got on the school bus,” Kearney wrote Thursday via X, the popular social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “I’m not the one guilty of intimidation.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com.