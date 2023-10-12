Scalise scrounges for votes as GOP speaker fight drags on

A day after being narrowly nominated for speaker during a closed-door secret-ballot contest among House Republicans, Scalise, their No. 2 leader, remained far from the 217 votes needed to be elected on the House floor. Many supporters of his challenger, Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, the hard-right Republican endorsed by former president Donald Trump, said they would not switch their allegiance. And there was no clear end in sight to the GOP infighting.

WASHINGTON — Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana scrounged on Thursday for the support to be elected speaker as Republicans balked at rallying around their party’s chosen candidate, leaving the House leaderless and the GOP in chaos.

Advertisement

“It’s broken; we are a broken conference,” said Representative Troy Nehls, Republican of Texas, lamenting the dysfunction and his party’s inability to coalesce behind a leader. He said that he would back Scalise, but that neither Scalise nor Jordan had the votes to be elected speaker.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Amid the uncertainty, the House convened momentarily at noon, but Republicans quickly called a recess as they assembled for a closed-door meeting in the basement of the Capitol. It stretched on for hours as Scalise struggled to win support and lawmakers vented complaints.

Trump weighed in Thursday against Scalise, arguing that he was unfit for the post because he is battling blood cancer.

Some top Republicans also were refraining from publicly rallying around Scalise, instead allowing the resistance to him in their ranks to fester. Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the ousted former speaker who has an icy relationship with Scalise, said the Louisiana Republican had overestimated his backing and might be unable to recover.

It was the latest remarkable turn in a saga that has been marked by whiplash, shifting alliances, and petty grudges. The situation has highlighted major changes in the nature of the House Republican conference, whose members once dutifully lined up in support of their chosen leaders but increasingly appear to be pursuing a strategy of every member for themselves.

Advertisement

The uncertainty has hobbled the House amid multiple crises, with US allies at war in Israel and Ukraine and a government shutdown looming next month if Congress cannot reach a spending agreement.

New York Times

Trump calls Hezbollah ‘very smart’

Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called Hezbollah terrorist attackers “very smart” as Israel recovers from the deadliest attack it has suffered in 50 years.

“He has been hurt very badly because of what’s happened here,” Trump said of Netanyahu in an excerpt of an interview with Fox News presenter Brian Kilmeade that aired Wednesday night. “He was not prepared. He was not prepared, and Israel was not prepared.”

Israel has declared a state of war and called up 360,000 reservists after a surprise attack by Hamas militants on Saturday killed at least 1,200 people and wounded more than 2,700.

Later on Wednesday, Trump, the clear polling leader in the Republican presidential race, complimented the intelligence of Hezbollah, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States. The Iran-aligned group, based in Lebanon, exchanged fire with Israeli forces on the country’s northern border Wednesday.

“You know, Hezbollah is very smart,” Trump said. “They’re all very smart.”

That remark drew condemnation from one of his Republican rivals, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“It is absurd that anyone, much less someone running for President, would choose now to attack our friend and ally, Israel, much less praise Hezbollah terrorists as ‘very smart,’” DeSantis said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

Trump’s comments reflected his long-established pattern of slighting US allies while complimenting adversaries such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung defended the former president’s comments as meant to criticize unspecified US officials for giving Hezbollah the idea to attack from the north. He said Trump was referring to a briefing by a senior US defense official on Monday that expressed concern about Hezbollah opening a second front.

“President Trump was clearly pointing out how incompetent Biden and his administration were by telegraphing to the terrorists an area that is susceptible to an attack,” Cheung said. “Smart does not equal good.”

In the same breath, Trump acknowledged that his remark about Hezbollah could be controversial, immediately adding, “The press doesn’t like when they say it.” He went on to repeat that he views Xi as a “very smart man” because “1.4 billion people, he controls it with an iron fist.”

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s speech, delivered to an auditorium of supporters in West Palm Beach, Fla., Trump elaborated that he had “a bad experience with Israel as president,” telling a story about the US operation to assassinate Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. In Trump’s account, Israeli intelligence helped the US locate Soleimani and plan the drone strike that killed him, but on the eve of the operation withdrew its participation.

Advertisement

The accuracy of Trump’s account could not immediately be confirmed. At the time of the assassination, the Israeli government reacted with restraint to avoid fanning tensions with Iran. In 2021, a retired Israeli military officer acknowledged that his country’s intelligence contributed to the US airstrike.

“I’ll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down. That was a very terrible thing,” Trump said in Wednesday’s speech. “So we were disappointed by that. Very disappointed. But we did the job ourself. It was absolute precision, magnificent, beautiful job. And then Bibi tried to take credit for it. That didn’t make me feel too good. But that’s all right.”

As Trump told the story, he suggested he was recounting it publicly for the first time, and that it possibly included classified information. He was indicted in June by special counsel Jack Smith on 40 counts arising from allegedly mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.

Washington Post