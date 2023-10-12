Stepping back from a housing showdown in Braintree

Read the last sentence — “In the long term, taking progressively more power out of the hands of municipalities is the most durable solution for getting more housing built in Massachusetts” — and then ask why Beacon Hill would limit it to housing? Why not replace local school committees with state control, or place all municipal workers under a single, statewide contract? Something your town considers important but the legislators don’t? Too bad, doesn’t fit “our” goals.

Re “Why is the state still letting places like Braintree kill the housing we desperately need?” : Residents of “places like Braintree” should read the Oct. 10 editorial with trepidation, because the underlying question isn’t just about housing; it’s about their very existence as individual places, with any kind of local control.

Towns need to be able to exert local control, out of the long shadow of Beacon Hill

We’re already essentially a single-party state. Now they’re moving toward putting even the smallest parts of your life under their direct control. When it happens, don’t say you weren’t warned.

Art Cabral

West Bridgewater





State should hold some sway to ease housing crunch

Can someone explain how Beacon Hill can control liquor licenses in Boston but cannot interfere with the town of Braintree when it votes down building sorely needed housing?

Paula Corman

Boston





Developers have been targeting Braintree for years

I write in response to your editorial. I grew up in Braintree in the neighborhood across from South Shore Plaza. My parents lived there for more than 50 years. Because of its location at the crossroads of Route 3 and Interstate 93 and its proximity to Boston, Braintree has been under constant attack from commercial and residential developers for years. Frank Marinelli, whom Andrew Brinker quoted in his Oct. 8 front-page story (“A parable of our time: housing project rebuffed”) expressing disbelief at opposition in town to the housing project proposed near the mall, has made a career of helping to push projects such as these forward, as a lawyer for developers.

My elderly parents suffered through nine years of blasting just outside their backyard because approval of the Blue Hill Cemetery’s expansion was pushed through.

The area around South Shore Plaza has been a source of problems for a long time. People have a right to protect their neighborhood. There are many locations in Braintree to build more apartments without adding to the woes of an already overburdened section of town.

Janet Clifford

Hanover