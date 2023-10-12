Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson misses third straight practice with injury to throwing shoulder

Watson hasn’t practiced fully since Sept. 22, two days before he injured his shoulder on a running play in a win over the Titans. The 28-year-old was limited the following week in practice but was expected to play against the Ravens.

P.J. Walker again worked with Cleveland’s starting offense. If Watson can’t play, and signs are pointing to that being the case, Walker will make his debut for the Browns (2-2).

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson missed his third straight practice on Thursday as he continues to rehab a bruised rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder, an injury that may keep him out of Sunday’s game against the unbeaten 49ers.

Advertisement

However, Watson couldn’t throw with any velocity during a workout about three hours before kickoff and it was decided he would sit against Baltimore.

Coach Kevin Stefanski initially said it was Watson’s decision not to play — despite being medically cleared by the Browns — before general manager Andrew Berry offered the choice was made mutually by the QB and team.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Whatever the case, Watson hasn’t returned to the field and it’s still not known who will start against the 49ers.

“It’s up in the air,” offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said before practice. “Obviously if Deshaun can make it, that’d be great. And if he can’t, then P.J. will be just fine. So we’re ready for either scenario.”

On Wednesday, the Browns moved Walker ahead of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson into the backup role. Walker made seven starts over three seasons in Carolina, and he gives Cleveland’s coaching staff more comfort if he has to start.

Thompson-Robinson struggled in his NFL debut, throwing three interceptions in a 28-3 loss to the Ravens.

Van Pelt said it’s possible Watson could play without practicing, but ideally it would be better for him to get some practice reps.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Browns All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio (knee) also missed his third practice in a row, putting his availability in question for Sunday. Bitonio has started 102 consecutive games.

Giants’ Jones absent

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missed his second straight practice with a neck injury and his chances of playing against the Bills on Sunday night seem less likely.

Giants coach Brian Daboll did not say much about the injury before practice, adding the fifth-year quarterback’s status would be determined over the next few days.

Jones had said on Wednesday he hoped to play in the game, but the final decision would be made by the team’s medical personnel.

Jones hurt his neck in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 31-16 loss to the Dolphins. Andrew Van Ginkel sacked Jones from the blind side and the quarterback’s neck appeared to go forward and snap back in a whiplash-type of movement.

Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract in the offseason, confirmed the injury was akin to whiplash. He missed the final six games of the 2021 season with a neck injury, but he said this one is different and not as concerning.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor and practice squad backup Tommy DeVito handled the snaps on Wednesday and Thursday in practice. Jones was not on the field. Taylor would start if Jones can’t play.

Star running back Saquon Barkley, who sprained an ankle on Sept. 17, is close to returning, Daboll said, possibly against the Bills. He has missed three games.

Advertisement

Anzalone’s parents safe

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents have safely arrived home from Israel. They were among about 50 people affiliated with a Naples, Fla.-based church who were in the country. Anzalone posted on social media Thursday morning that his parents are headed home and his mother later posted that the group arrived safely. Sal and Judy Anzalone were in a Jerusalem hotel as Israel vowed an unprecedented offensive against Hamas after the Islamic militant group’s fighters broke through the border fence Saturday and stormed into the country’s south. The war between Israel and Hamas has claimed at least 2,200 lives . . . Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton returned to practice for the first time in nearly two months after dealing with a back infection that landed him on crutches, in the hospital, and undergoing roughly six weeks of IV antibiotics. The Jaguars opened a 21-day window for Hamilton to rejoin the active roster. That also allowed him to work on the side during practice. Hamilton, who remains on injured reserve, is expected back after the team’s Week 9 bye . . . Walt Garrison, who won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys and in the NFL offseason competed as a rodeo cowboy, died. He was 79. Garrison ran for 65 yards in a 16-13 loss to the Colts in the fifth Super Bowl, and ran for 74 yards in the next Super Bowl, when Roger Staubach led the Cowboys to a 24-3 victory over the Dolphins.