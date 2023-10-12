Bruins reveal All-Centennial team, and here’s a hint: Bobby Orr headlines it.

The highlight of the event — one of many in a season-long celebration of the franchise’s 100th anniversary — was the big reveal of the 20 members of the All-Centennial team.

Bruins legends were celebrated for the second straight night as the club held its Centennial Gala at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel on Thursday.

Retired legends from Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque, Cam Neely, and Patrice Bergeron to current stars Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak dotted the team.

“I still will never think that I should be on any list with Bobby or Ray or Cam or all the guys that have come before me, but it does mean an incredible amount,” said Bruins captain Marchand before the gala commenced. “It is a true honor. What those guys mean to hockey, not just for Boston, but all across the world? It’s incredible.”

As with any list associated with the Bruins, Orr, still the most famous face of the franchise, is at the top.

Orr, an eight-time winner of the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman (and they came consecutively from 1967-68 to 1974-75) revolutionized the position — and the game — making it cool for defensemen to jump into the offensive end.

Though you’d need a book to list all of No. 4′s accomplishments, perhaps his greatest came in the 1969-70 season when he collected the Norris, Art Ross (most points), Hart (MVP), and Conn Smythe (playoff MVP) trophies. Oh, and he held up the first of his two Stanley Cups that season, as well.

Orr headlined a group of six defensemen, including:

Bourque: The Captain won five Norris Trophies. Arrived at the barn ready to shoot.

Eddie Shore: “The Edmonton Express” won four Hart Trophies, the most of any defenseman.

Zdeno Chara: “Big Z” was a Norris and Stanley Cup winner and the most feared defender of his era.

Brad Park: Was the second-best defenseman of his era. Named an All-Star nine times but never won a Norris — see Orr, Bobby.

Dit Clapper: Was the first to play 20 seasons in the NHL and was an All-Star defenseman — and right winger.

The forwards:

Milt Schmidt: Center on the famed “Kraut Line,” he scored 229 goals and also served as Bruins coach and general manager.

Phil Esposito: “Espo” is a five-time Art Ross and two-time Hart Trophy winner. Fans from back in the day remember this bumper sticker: “Jesus saves, Espo scores on the rebound.”

Johnny Bucyk: The “Chief” was a prolific scorer and two-time Lady Byng winner for sportsmanship. Bucyk, 88, still attends every game.

Bergeron: “Bergy” was a six-time Selke Award winner as the league’s best defensive forward and the heart and soul of the franchise for the better part of the past two decades.

Neely: Rugged right winger known as the league’s preeminent power forward. The team president had soft hands around the net, but they turned to bricks when the gloves came off.

Terry O’Reilly: “Taz” personified the franchise’s blue-collar reputation. He likes to be self-deprecating about his skating, but he could score and not even Rocky Balboa was a better southpaw.

Rick Middleton: Was coined “Nifty” by fellow Centennial teamer Gerry Cheevers — “You ever see him play,” Cheevers said Thursday. “He was pretty nifty.” Had eyes in the back of his head and could score from anywhere. Three-time All-Star, he also played on a line with Wayne Gretzky during the 1984 Canada Cup.

Marchand: “Marchy,” the current team captain, is a crafty skater and scorer who often can be found in the dirty areas, and under opponents’ skin.

Bill Cowley: “Cowboy” was a two-time Hart Trophy winner who collected 549 points in 549 career games.

Wayne Cashman: “Cash” started his career in 1964-65 when the Original Six was still the Original Six. Finished his career in 1982-83 with 793 points. A grinder and a captain, he rode on Espo’s line for years.

David Pastrnak: “Pasta” is coming off a 61-goal season and potted two in the opener. Poised to become one of the franchise’s most prolific scorers. Take proper precautions if you want to block his one-timer from the dot.

David Krejci: “Krech” wrapped up a brilliant 16-year career with 231 goals and 555 assists. A clutch performer, he twice led the Stanley Cup playoffs in scoring.

The goaltenders:

Frank Brimsek: When your nickname is “Mr. Zero,” that kind of says it all. He won 252 games and pitched 40 shutouts in a 10-year NHL career, the first nine in Boston.

Cheevers: Wearing his famous stitched goalie mask, “Cheesie” was a force, winning 226 games for the Bruins and 99 during a four-year hiatus with the WHA’s Cleveland Crusaders.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.