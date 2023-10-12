In a changing NBA, Doc Rivers found that what he really needed was a timeout

The former 76ers, Magic, Clippers, and Celtics coach had been grinding on the sideline for 24 years, amassing more than 1,000 wins but also taking the brunt of the blame for the Clippers’ and 76ers’ inability to reach the NBA Finals.

After being the fall guy for the chaos in Philadelphia — chaos that remains prevalent after his departure — a disappointed Doc Rivers took a deep breath and decided to vacation, and that’s where he discovered something about this unwanted respite.

In Philadelphia, Rivers was asked to lead a team with James Harden as one of its centerpieces. Not surprisingly, that plan failed. The 76ers, with a half-engaged Harden, dropped the final two games of last spring’s Eastern Conference semifinals to the Celtics and lost the series in seven games.

Less than an hour after Game 7, MVP Joel Embiid endorsed a Rivers return. Harden didn’t. General manager Daryl Morey, a relentless Harden advocate, fired Rivers a few days later.

Rivers, realizing his options of staying in the game were plentiful, decided to take a break, turn off his phone, and enjoy his early 60s without being consumed with player empowerment, load management, and the pressure of coaching under “title or bust” expectations.

“I’ve done things this summer that I had not been able to do in more than 20 years,” said Rivers. “Traveling to Paris, spending a lot of time in the Vineyard, going to Ireland. And when you go on vacation, there’s no phone ringing. It’s been phenomenal. Clearly something I didn’t know I needed.”

Rivers, who turns 62 Friday, has been fired or removed in his past two stops in Los Angeles and Philadelphia. The Big Three championship in Boston was 15 years ago. This is a new generation of players. Kevin Garnett isn’t walking through that door or running through that brick wall at your command.

While Rivers is still popular in NBA circles because of his vivacious nature and ability to relate to players, it’s been difficult for him to manage some personalities, such as the mercurial Harden or the Paul-Griffin-Jordan trio in Los Angeles. Or how about when Paul George shockingly said in the NBA bubble that the Clippers weren’t playing with a “championship or bust” urgency after they blew a 3-1 lead to Denver in the Western semifinals?

This generation is different, and perhaps some players aren’t taking to Rivers’s style so enthusiastically. He’s taking a step back, working for ESPN’s lead NBA team with Mike Breen and Doris Burke and looking at the game from a different perspective.

He still loves to coach. He adores the game. But it was time for a deep breath and some golf.

“Obviously you get over being fired and all that, especially when you don’t think it should have happened,” he said. “From when I got [to Philadelphia] and where they are now, it’s a different basketball team.

“You felt like the work you were doing was really good and you were literally changing the culture of a franchise and I’ve been successful in doing that.

“But then you’re sitting in the middle of the summer and I’m not thinking about stress. I’m not taking calls from players, agents, front office, owners, media. I didn’t know I needed a break, but I needed a break. I absolutely love where I’m at right now.”

Rivers was able to connect with Kevin Garnett in Boston, and they won a championship together. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Asked if he wanted to coach again, Rivers said, “I don’t know. I love coaching. I’m good at it, you know what I mean? But for me, it’s always the right situation, the right time, and we’ll see. I’m good right now, I can just say that.”

Meanwhile, even after Rivers was fired, Harden demanded a trade and opted into the final year of his contract to make a deal easier. Because Morey did not immediately execute a trade, Harden began calling his general manager a liar, and the 76ers have no idea whether he plans on playing.

Former Raptors coach Nick Nurse now has the headache of dealing with Harden after he was hired in July.

The game hasn’t passed Rivers by, but the players are dramatically different, even from a decade and a half ago when Rivers galvanized a veteran club with “ubuntu” and they won the championship.

“I do believe in player empowerment, I always have,” Rivers said. “But I also believe in coaching empowerment. And I’m a big believer in franchise stability more than anything.

“If you do the research, you find a good coach and you stay there. I look at the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Utah Jazz had Jerry Sloan and Frank Layden. Look at Golden State and Miami. It’s not a coincidence.

“They have good people in charge and create a culture. That’s the biggest step in our league right now is you’ve got to create a culture.

“I think the Celtics have a culture and I think I was part of creating that. It’s maintained. It’s not changed. Brad [Stevens] has been absolutely phenomenal as a coach and front office [executive]. It’s just so important because then it allows the players to come in and be comfortable.”

Rivers’s final game was that fateful Game 7 at TD Garden when Jayson Tatum scored 51 points in a 112-88 blowout. Changes in Philadelphia were apparent, and Morey’s loyalty was to Harden.

“It’s not like we were the favorite,” Rivers said. “We got them to Game 7. There’s things you clearly would have liked to have gotten done, but I don’t know if I would have changed things.

“The one thing I will stand on is my body of work. I don’t need to apologize to anyone for that. My record stands on its own. I thought we did a hell of a job last year and I wanted to get that team to the next level. I only had three years to do it.”

Rivers said the first half of the season was effective with Harden at point guard. The 76ers won 14 of 17 in February and March and looked like a contender, then things with Harden went haywire.

“James, the first half of last year, did exactly what I asked him to do,” Rivers said. “And we had the best record. That wasn’t a coincidence. Things fell apart in the second half.”

Rivers made an unintentional comparison between the Garnett-led teams in Boston and the Harden teams in Philadelphia. And perhaps the increase in player empowerment or the boost of current players who only want to win on their terms is why Rivers is not on the sideline.

“Great players, players who want to win, all want to be coached,” he said. “But I mean truly win, not win as long as you get to do whatever you want to do.

“The path to winning has not changed one bit as far as cooperation, sacrifice. If you look at the teams that win, they’re bought in. And if you don’t have a bought-in team, where everyone trusts everyone, there’s no clutter, you won’t win.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.