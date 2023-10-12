Here’s what top pick Connor Bedard had to say about facing Bruins’ ‘slippery’ Brad Marchand

Facing the Bruins at TD Garden, the Blackhawks’ Bedard showed his resilience, but only after he took a penalty while trying to defend the 35-year-old Bruins winger. And in another sequence, Marchand pulled the rookie into the Boston bench.

In just his second NHL game, Connor Bedard — the No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft — may have received his “welcome to the NHL moment” going up against Brad Marchand.

Connor Bedard (bottom) couldn't seem to get away from Brad Marchand on Wednesday.

Still, the 18-year-old Bedard didn’t seem to think it was a notable moment in his young career when asked about battling Marchand.

“No, I don’t think so,” Bedard said after the game, according to MassLive’s Lauren Campbell. “It was a pretty brief moment. Obviously, I took a penalty out of it.

“That’s what makes him so good is how slippery he is, and obviously, I kind of tripped him, I guess,” Bedard acknowledged. “But I don’t know. It’s just part of the game and I don’t know if that was kind of the moment I would say it was the ‘welcome to the NHL.’”

Though the Blackhawks lost to the Bruins, Bedard managed to tally his first career NHL goal in the process.

“It was definitely a relief,” he admitted. “I mean, something you dream of your whole life. And to have it happen, like I was saying before, in this building and it’s a pretty, pretty cool place. Another ‘Original Six’ team to get it [against]. It was a cool moment for sure.”

