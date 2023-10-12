Diamondbacks complete surprising sweep of Dodgers in NLDS behind four-homer inning

Arizona — the No. 6 seed after squeezing into the NL playoff bracket with an 84-78 record — has won all five of its games during the postseason, sweeping aside both the Brewers in a best-of-three series and the Dodgers in a best-of-five.

The Diamondbacks return to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2007, where they’ll face either the Phillies or Braves.

PHOENIX — The hard-hitting Diamondbacks rode a record-setting barrage of solo homers in the third inning Wednesday night to a 4-2 win in Game 3 of the NL Division Series, sweeping the 100-win Dodgers out of the playoffs.

The Diamondbacks won with brawn in this one, slugging a postseason-record four homers in the third off Lance Lynn, all solo shots from Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno.

That gave Arizona a 4-0 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

The NL West champion Dodgers rallied for two runs in the seventh on two-out RBI singles from Chris Taylor and Kiké Hernández but got no closer.

Will Smith had a one-out single in the ninth off closer Paul Sewald, but Chris Taylor hit a flyout to deep center in front of the 413-foot sign Hernandez flied out to left to end it.

Los Angeles stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman finished the series 0 for 11 and 1 for 10, respectively.

Lynn cruised through the first two innings of a scoreless game — giving no indication what was about to come.

He gave up 44 homers in the regular season, the most in the majors. The previous mark of three homers in a postseason inning had been accomplished 12 times, most recently by the Dodgers against Atlanta in 2020.

Diamondbacks rookie Brandon Pfaadt threw 4⅓ scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out two. Manager Torey Lovullo then turned to his bullpen to complete the sweep-securing win.

The four teenaged sons of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen threw out the ceremonial first pitch in honor of their mom Nicole Hazen, who died from brain cancer in 2022.