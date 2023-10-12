EMass girls’ volleyball: Newton North retains No. 1 ranking in Globe Top 20 with bounce-back win vs. Westborough

Junior Brianna Milliken (8) and Newton North dug in for a 3-1 victory over Westborough Wednesday. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

It was a rollercoaster of a week for the Newton North girls’ volleyball team, which despite dropping its first match of the year, retains the top spot in the Globe’s Top 20 poll. The Tigers were taken to five sets for the first time against second-ranked Needham, but held on, before dropping the fifth set the next day in Barnstable.

North finished with a four-set victory over defending Division 2 champion Westborough Wednesday, the first loss of the year for the Rangers. With the top three teams having victories against each other, and all aligned in Division 1, it sets up potential showdowns come tournament time.