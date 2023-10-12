EMass girls’ volleyball: Newton North retains No. 1 ranking in Globe Top 20 with bounce-back win vs. Westborough

It was a rollercoaster of a week for the Newton North girls’ volleyball team, which despite dropping its first match of the year, retains the top spot in the Globe’s Top 20 poll. The Tigers were taken to five sets for the first time against second-ranked Needham, but held on, before dropping the fifth set the next day in Barnstable.
North finished with a four-set victory over defending Division 2 champion Westborough Wednesday, the first loss of the year for the Rangers. With the top three teams having victories against each other, and all aligned in Division 1, it sets up potential showdowns come tournament time.
Advertisement
Bishop Feehan is up to No. 6 after a road victory over No. 7 Andover, the first time an away opponent has taken down the Golden Warriors this season. Acton-Boxborough enters the top 20 for the first time after a five-set win over No. 15 Boston Latin. The No. 18 Revolution have been to four decisive sets this year, dropping the first two, but coming away with wins against Concord-Carlisle and BLS.
Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ volleyball poll
The Globe poll as of Oct. 12, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
1. Newton North (12-1-0)
2. Needham (8-2-0)
3. Barnstable (11-2-0)
4. Attleboro (10-2-0)
5. Canton (11-0-0)
6. Bishop Feehan (13-2-0)
7. Andover (12-2-0)
8. Franklin (9-2-0)
9. Ipswich (11-0-0)
10. Oliver Ames (9-3-0)
11. Melrose (12-1-0)
12. Natick (7-3-0)
13. Haverhill (12-1-0)
14. Newton South (9-3-0)
15. Boston Latin (10-2-0)
16. Weston (12-2-0)
17. Dartmouth (9-2-0)
18. Acton-Boxborough (5-4-0)
19. North Quincy (9-3-0)
20. King Philip (7-6-0)
AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.