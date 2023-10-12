scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HS GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ volleyball: Barnstable’s Sadie Wellbeloved and Scituate’s Sumner Harris headline Players of the Week

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated October 12, 2023, 25 minutes ago
The Barnstable girls' volleyball team celebrates Sadie Wellbeloved's 1,000th career assist, which came in a 3-2 win over previously undefeated Newton North.Courtesy

Abby Bettencourt, Peabody —– With a monster performance of 16 kills and 30 assists, the senior setter led the Tanners to a four-set Northeastern Conference win over Marblehead.

Regan Gill, Bishop Feehan — The senior amassed 34 assists, 10 digs, 5 kills, and 4 aces as the Shamrocks handed No. 7 Andover its first home loss of the year in four sets in a nonleague bout.

Sumner Harris, Scituate — A major reason the Sailors will qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2014 the four-year starter and second-year captain elapsed 1,000 assists with a 48-assist, 7-kill, and 9-dig performance in a five-set Patriot League win over Plymouth South.

Isabella Radojevic, Belmont — The senior smacked 29 kills in a five-set Middlesex League win over Burlington.

Sasha Selivan, Newton North — The freshman notched 17 kills, 11 digs, and 5 aces in a five-setter over Needham, then 27 assists and a pair of kills in a four-set win over Westborough.

Hannah Storm, Case — The senior hitter notched a new career high with 28 kills in a four-set nonconference win over Bridgewater-Raynham.

Sadie Wellbeloved, Barnstable — Another senior setter to reach the millennium mark, Wellbeloved earned 36 assists as the Red Hawks took down top-ranked Newton North in five sets, adding another 31 in a sweep of Dracut.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.

