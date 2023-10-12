EMass girls’ volleyball: Barnstable’s Sadie Wellbeloved and Scituate’s Sumner Harris headline Players of the Week

Abby Bettencourt, Peabody —– With a monster performance of 16 kills and 30 assists, the senior setter led the Tanners to a four-set Northeastern Conference win over Marblehead.
Regan Gill, Bishop Feehan — The senior amassed 34 assists, 10 digs, 5 kills, and 4 aces as the Shamrocks handed No. 7 Andover its first home loss of the year in four sets in a nonleague bout.
Sumner Harris, Scituate — A major reason the Sailors will qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2014 the four-year starter and second-year captain elapsed 1,000 assists with a 48-assist, 7-kill, and 9-dig performance in a five-set Patriot League win over Plymouth South.
Isabella Radojevic, Belmont — The senior smacked 29 kills in a five-set Middlesex League win over Burlington.
Sasha Selivan, Newton North — The freshman notched 17 kills, 11 digs, and 5 aces in a five-setter over Needham, then 27 assists and a pair of kills in a four-set win over Westborough.
Hannah Storm, Case — The senior hitter notched a new career high with 28 kills in a four-set nonconference win over Bridgewater-Raynham.
Sadie Wellbeloved, Barnstable — Another senior setter to reach the millennium mark, Wellbeloved earned 36 assists as the Red Hawks took down top-ranked Newton North in five sets, adding another 31 in a sweep of Dracut.
