EMass girls’ volleyball: Barnstable’s Sadie Wellbeloved and Scituate’s Sumner Harris headline Players of the Week

Abby Bettencourt, Peabody —– With a monster performance of 16 kills and 30 assists, the senior setter led the Tanners to a four-set Northeastern Conference win over Marblehead.

Regan Gill, Bishop Feehan — The senior amassed 34 assists, 10 digs, 5 kills, and 4 aces as the Shamrocks handed No. 7 Andover its first home loss of the year in four sets in a nonleague bout.

Sumner Harris, Scituate — A major reason the Sailors will qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2014 the four-year starter and second-year captain elapsed 1,000 assists with a 48-assist, 7-kill, and 9-dig performance in a five-set Patriot League win over Plymouth South.