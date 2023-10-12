Family of the late Chris Snow drops ceremonial puck at Calgary Flames season opener

The Calgary Flames paid tribute to the life and legacy of the late Chris Snow during their season opener on Wednesday night.

Chris’s wife, Kelsie, their son Cohen, and their daughter Willa, performed the ceremonial puck drop before the game against the Winnipeg Jets. They each wore a No. 81 Flames jersey with the last name Snow. Chris Snow was born in 1981.

“When the team said that that was what they were planning, I wasn’t really surprised, because the team’s been so good to us,” Kelsie said in an interview on Sportsnet after the ceremony. “This community has supported us so much over the last 4½ years. I really can’t express how much that has meant to us, to feel like in a city that you live, everybody is behind you, whether you know them or not.