Family of the late Chris Snow drops ceremonial puck at Calgary Flames season opener

The Calgary Flames paid tribute to the life and legacy of the late Chris Snow during their season opener on Wednesday night.
Chris’s wife, Kelsie, their son Cohen, and their daughter Willa, performed the ceremonial puck drop before the game against the Winnipeg Jets. They each wore a No. 81 Flames jersey with the last name Snow. Chris Snow was born in 1981.
“When the team said that that was what they were planning, I wasn’t really surprised, because the team’s been so good to us,” Kelsie said in an interview on Sportsnet after the ceremony. “This community has supported us so much over the last 4½ years. I really can’t express how much that has meant to us, to feel like in a city that you live, everybody is behind you, whether you know them or not.
Advertisement
“I knew that [the ceremony] was going to be overwhelming, and I just told the kids to look around and soak it up, and think about how many people their dad touched, and how many people care about them.”
You're always in our hearts, Snowy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ewdUtVptg1— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 12, 2023
Snow, a vice president and assistant general manager of the Flames who formerly covered the Red Sox for the Globe, died at 42 on Sept. 30 after a long and public battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
“We’re here, and we’re just trying to take things one day at a time,” Kelsie said. “It’s always good when we can be back around our hockey family, and Chris loved an opening night. So we’re happy to be here; we just wish he was here with us.”