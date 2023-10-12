How the Patriots chose to thank those who work behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium

“For some of us, it was maybe scripture. For others, words of encouragement. For others, just a general compliment,” said special teams captain Matthew Slater. “I thought it was done in a way where it was really personal to the guy who was giving it out.”

Starting this summer, small, handwritten messages on team stationery were handed out by players to employees at Gillette Stadium as a way to acknowledge those who work behind the scenes. The players hand-delivered the notes, which varied in tone and tenor, depending on the player and the recipient. But the goal with each was the same: to help foster a greater connection between the players and their community.

FOXBOROUGH — This season, Patriots players have taken some extra time to acknowledge those around them.

Advertisement

These acts of kindness, from NFL players to security, support staff, and others who work around the building, were often given after practice. They were met with shock, surprise, and a few tears.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“We delivered them personally, which was great,” Slater said. “The reactions varied. For some people, they were super surprised. Some people didn’t look at it in the moment, and then only later realized what it was. But that was pretty neat, to see the varying reactions.”

“It was almost confusion at first,” recalled tight end Mike Gesicki. " ‘What the heck are you giving me?’ Then they read it and smiled. I think it was just cool in that aspect. People were just standing there not having a good day, not having a bad day. But to give someone that, a thank you note for their hard work, it just kind of changes the mood of the day.”

The project was spearheaded by Patriots football communications strategist Stephanie Burnham. Burnham, or a member of her staff, would come to a player after a training camp workout, offer some ideas, and help execute the handoff to a staffer.

Advertisement

Slater praised Burnham as the brains behind the initiative, one that was enthusiastically received by the players.

“[Burnham] and her staff are always thinking of other people,” Slater said. “I think that’s sometimes something that we miss, not just in this business but in life, right? We get so caught up in what we have going on, what’s important to us, that we forget about the people around us. Forget to express thanks and appreciation. That was really her brainchild. We took it and ran with it.”

“It was cool because people weren’t expecting it. To give them a little positive jolt of happiness, it was great. There needs to be more of that in the world,” said Gesicki.

Slater mentioned Deatrich Wise Jr., Jonathan Jones, David Andrews, and the recently retired Devin McCourty as individuals who are “always thinking of ways to serve people and put others first.” These messages of gratitude represented a way to continue that.

“I think there have been a lot of guys who have always been conscious of saying, ‘Hey, I play football, but there’s a bigger picture, and the people within that picture matter most.’ What we’re doing with this is showing people we appreciate them. I’ve been the beneficiary of being around those guys,” Slater said. “I think it’s made me a better man.”

Several players on the roster indicated they hope to continue the trend, particularly with the holidays just around the corner.

Advertisement

“Certainly people we feel like serve us, and are very selfless, constantly giving,” Slater said. “I think we’re aware of who those people are. Sometimes, they do it unnoticed, unthanked. But we wanted to make sure we could engage with as many of them as possible.

“How cool it was to be able to do that. To put a smile on people’s faces who were not expecting a gesture like that. To be able to just reach out and connect and let them know that they’re appreciated. That meant a lot to be able to be a part of.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.