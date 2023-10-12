Joe Bertagna is honored with Lester Patrick Trophy for his service to hockey

Former Hockey East and ECAC commissioner Joe Bertagna has been named the recipient of the 2023 Lester Patrick Trophy, the NHL announced Thursday.
The annual award for outstanding service to hockey in the United States honors the memory of Lester Patrick, who spent 50 years in hockey as a player, coach, and general manager and was a pioneer in the sport’s development.
An Arlington native, Bertagna, 71, was the longest-serving college hockey commissioner in NCAA history, running the ECAC from 1982-97 before taking on the same role for Hockey East from 1997-2020.
An advocate for outdoor hockey, Bertagna helped put on four iterations of “Frozen Fenway” beginning in 2010.
Advertisement
He also was instrumental in the growth of women’s hockey across the United States. He helped to launch the Harvard women’s program in 1977-78, serving as head coach for the first two seasons. As ECAC commissioner, he helped usher in the first women’s college hockey league in the country. Then, as Hockey East commissioner, he played a key role in forming the Women’s Hockey East Association in 2002.
Bertagna will be formally honored as part of the US Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Celebration Dec. 6 in Boston, at the Westin Copley Place. That event will include the enshrinement of Class of 2023 honorees Dustin Brown, Brian Burke, Katie King Crowley, Jamie Langenbrunner, and Brian Murphy.
Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.