Joe Bertagna is honored with Lester Patrick Trophy for his service to hockey

Former Hockey East and ECAC commissioner Joe Bertagna has been named the recipient of the 2023 Lester Patrick Trophy, the NHL announced Thursday.

The annual award for outstanding service to hockey in the United States honors the memory of Lester Patrick, who spent 50 years in hockey as a player, coach, and general manager and was a pioneer in the sport’s development.

An Arlington native, Bertagna, 71, was the longest-serving college hockey commissioner in NCAA history, running the ECAC from 1982-97 before taking on the same role for Hockey East from 1997-2020.