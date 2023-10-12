As its clash in court with Bishop Fenwick looms, the MIAA pulls back the curtain on its contentious waiver process

The vast majority of schools heeded the pandemic-era warning. Others kept rolling, including Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody , which proceeded to seek fifth-year waivers for at least two students who voluntarily repeated a grade at the parochial school after public schools denied their requests, court records show.

On May 11, 2021, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association notified its 375 member schools that students who choose to reclassify — to repeat a high school grade despite gaining enough credits to rise to the next level — do not qualify for a potentially life-altering fifth year of eligibility to play sports.

Advertisement

The MIAA rejected both of Fenwick’s applications, as well as all 25 others submitted by private schools after its warning for students who had voluntarily reclassified, according to the association’s most comprehensive disclosure of data related to its contentious waiver process.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Fenwick submitted an untold number of those additional 25 requests — neither side would say how many — as it lurched into a bitter conflict with the MIAA over how to fairly penalize the school for its alleged abuse of the process.

On Monday, both sides are scheduled to appear in an Essex County courtroom, where Fenwick will ask a judge to vacate the MIAA’s most severe punishment ever: a ban on all of its teams from postseason tournaments during this academic year.

Fenwick president Tom Nunan has assailed the sanction as “grossly unjust” while MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin has defended it as necessary, given what the association called Fenwick’s “serious, egregious, and repeated” misconduct in seeking a waiver for one of its baseball players who voluntarily reclassified. Baldwin also hopes the punishment will deter potential violations from other schools throughout the system.

Advertisement

The MIAA’s data disclosure, at the Globe’s request, pulls back the curtain in part on the long-shrouded results of its decision-making, which some critics have decried as byzantine and biased, and others have complained make it too easy to game the system and create uneven playing fields.

The association insists that in granting 173, or nearly 64 percent, of the 271 fifth-year waiver requests it has received since the fall of 2019, it has hewed to the rules and granted mercy when warranted.

“Nobody involved in the process is trying to hurt a kid or negatively impact them,” said MIAA assistant executive director Phil Napolitano, who serves as the point person for eligibility waiver requests.

The MIAA has granted nearly 64 percent of fifth-year waiver requests since the fall of 2019, though at least two from Bishop Fenwick were notably denied. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Waivers are prized commodities

The release comes amid the MIAA’s most recent attempt to level the playing fields by making the 2021 warning an official rule this fall, turning the yellow light to red.

Extreme hardships such as homicides of family members, chronic homelessness, acute mental illness, and grave medical conditions are expected to continue to rank among the reasons students are eligible for fifth-year waivers. However, students who voluntarily repeat grades after losing sports seasons to illnesses or injuries — such as the Fenwick ballplayer whose waiver request factored heavily in the pending court case — may continue to be out of luck.

“The rules are in place for the 230,000 students in our member schools,” Napolitano said. “They are applied fairly and consistently.”

Many disagree. Fifth-year waivers are prized commodities. They can give students another shot at securing college athletic scholarships. They can incentivize students to improve academically. They also can strengthen a team’s chance to win a championship and a school’s effort to enhance its reputation, although the MIAA says it has not analyzed the impact of fifth-year students on team outcomes.

Advertisement

Denied waivers can be spirit-crushing, or “cruel and emotionally draining,” as former Fenwick soccer standout Jack Andrews stated in a legal document after the MIAA rejected his bid in 2021 to play a fifth year of high school sports.

Similar complaints have swirled for decades, but perhaps nowhere has disdain for the process run deeper than at Fenwick. In its emergency court motion, Fenwick cited alleged general inconsistencies and contradictions in the MIAA’s procedures and described the association’s accountability rules as vague, insufficient in guaranteeing due process, and deficient in providing the right to appeal.

The school declined to comment for this story. The MIAA says its rules are promulgated fairly by its volunteer board of directors, who represent both public and private schools.

In its emergency court motion, Bishop Fenwick cited alleged general inconsistencies and contradictions in the MIAA’s procedures and described the association’s accountability rules as vague, insufficient in guaranteeing due process, and deficient in providing the right to appeal. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

For more than 40 years, however, public and private schools alike have felt wronged by the MIAA’s waiver process, with public schools claiming their private counterparts have gained an unfair advantage by permitting fifth-year students to compete against younger athletes who are less experienced and physically developed. The top four spots in the Globe’s preseason football rankings this fall were occupied by private schools: Catholic Memorial, St. John’s Prep, Xaverian, and Central Catholic.

Public schools generally seek fifth-year waivers only for students who failed to advance a grade because of adversities beyond their control. For their part, private schools insist that their efforts to help struggling students by allowing them to reclassify have been misinterpreted in many cases as improper attempts to benefit the students and schools athletically.

Advertisement

Fenwick is among 45 private schools in the MIAA, 12 percent of the total. Of those private schools, 31 are Catholic institutions.

All told, private schools have requested fifth-year waivers since 2019 at a sharply higher rate than public schools, MIAA records show. The association declined to identify specific schools or students, citing privacy concerns, and did not differentiate between Catholic schools and other private institutions.

In all, public schools have asked for 175 waivers — 65 percent of the total — since 2019, while private schools have submitted 96 requests, or 35 percent, even though public schools outnumber private schools in the association by more than eight to one.

The MIAA granted 131, or 75 percent, of the 175 requests from public schools, but only 42, or 44 percent, of the 96 applications from private schools.

Napolitano said the results would have been more balanced had private schools not submitted 39 waiver requests for students who “intentionally reclassified,” or voluntarily repeated a grade, such as Fenwick. If not for those 39 “ineligible” cases since 2019, he reasoned, the MIAA would have approved 42 of 57 waiver requests from private schools, or 74 percent.

He pushed back against complaints that the MIAA has treated private schools unreasonably or is trying to push them out of the association.

Advertisement

“This isn’t a private-school-vs.-public-school debate,” Napolitano said. “Being on a team is incredibly important to all these students. Nobody in this office or those who serve on eligibility hearings takes it lightly. It stinks when any student gets denied.”

Hardship cases

Some waivers are relatively easy to grant. Since 2019, Napolitano said, the MIAA has approved applications from a cross-section of socioeconomic school districts for students who endured a range of misfortunes beyond their control that impeded their education.

One student missed six months of classes after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a near-fatal car crash. Another spent weeks in a coma and months away from school with a life-threatening liver disease. Yet another was “completely derailed,” Napolitano said, by witnessing his father’s murder.

Numerous students were hospitalized for months at a time with psychiatric conditions. There was an immigrant student who returned to his homeland for five months to care for his terminally ill mother. Other students were destabilized by a parent’s incarceration, by the rootlessness of shuffling between foster homes, or by living on the streets.

They included Jamel Shaheed, who was laid low by years of homelessness. After his large family lost its rental unit to eviction, Shaheed shambled through temporary housing and cycled through schools in Portsmouth, N.H., Charlestown, and Hyde Park, before he landed at Brighton High School.

“Wherever I ended up at the end of the day was where I lived,” he said.

Former Brighton basketball player Jamel Shaheed made it to Keene State with the assistance of a fifth-year waiver. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

As a Brighton senior in 2020, Shaheed received a fifth-year waiver to play basketball, which, he said, gave him a jolt of hope, a sense of purpose, and helped him gain admission to Keene State College. He is the first member of his immediate family to attend college.

Now a junior at Keene State, Shaheed is pursuing a degree in construction safety sciences.

“Being able to play that fifth year helped me escape the world I was in,” he said. “I don’t know where I would be right now without it. It changed my life.”

Court cases pile up

Most students whose waiver requests are denied grudgingly accept the rejection. Others fight back: 15 times in the last decade, students have taken the MIAA to court, with private school students challenging waiver denials at a higher rate than those in public schools.

Of the 15 court cases involving fifth-year requests, eight were filed by students at parochial schools: Austin Prep (3), Fenwick (2), and one each by Boston College High School, Cardinal Spellman, and Lowell Catholic.

Nearly every judgment has gone the MIAA’s way, although the caseload has contributed to the association’s legal expenses spiking to $175,000 in 2022 after averaging $32,000 a year over the previous decade, according to its federal tax filings.

Several of the most contentious court challenges in recent years have originated at Fenwick and Austin Prep. In 2021, four months after the warning about students who voluntarily reclassified, Fenwick sought a fifth-year waiver for Andrews to play soccer.

Andrews, who now plays for St. Michael’s College, had attended St. John’s Prep and Beverly High School before he voluntarily repeated his junior year at Fenwick because of mental and emotional issues, his legal complaint states.

Bishop Fenwick has run into battles over fifth-year waivers in the past, including with former soccer standout Jack Andrews. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

When the MIAA denied Fenwick’s request, Andrews took the organization to Essex Superior Court, alleging it discriminated against him because he suffered from a mental disability rather than a physical injury.

A judge ordered the MIAA to disclose how many waivers it had approved the previous three years for students with mental disabilities and physical injuries. The findings did not appear to reflect a bias: the MIAA granted 24 of 32 requests for mental disabilities, six of seven requests when students cited both mental and physical issues, and 19 of 25 that documented “physical/medical” problems.

Yet even as the MIAA was fighting and winning the Andrews case, the association was wrangling in Middlesex Superior Court with a student supported by Austin Prep. The student, whose name was sealed by the court, sought to play a fifth year of football and basketball after he said he needed to repeat a grade at the Catholic school in Reading because of mental health problems he allegedly suffered from bullying in the Woburn football program.

After a Middlesex judge ruled in the student’s favor, the MIAA appealed and scored a major victory in the state Supreme Judicial Court. The high court not only decided that the Middlesex judge erred in allowing the student to play, but ruled that students could no longer successfully challenge the MIAA’s waiver decisions unless they were proven to be “arbitrary and capricious,” a difficult legal bar to clear.

Undeterred, Fenwick forged ahead. In January, five months after the SJC ruling, the school sought a fifth-year waiver for the baseball player, Anthony Marino, who had suffered through serious spine and kidney ailments and two surgeries before Fenwick permitted him to repeat his sophomore year despite his gaining enough credits to rise to the next grade.

Marino had transferred to Fenwick after Lynn Classical denied his request to repeat a grade. He has since announced his commitment to play at the University of South Alabama. In seeking a fifth-year waiver, he expressed hope that his father, who was living with terminal brain cancer, could watch him play one last high school season.

The MIAA denied the request — prompting Marino to challenge the decision in court, where he lost again — and punished Fenwick for its alleged failure to comply with the association’s rules in Marino’s case and another involving Fenwick adding a seventh-grader to its varsity baseball roster. Fenwick described the alleged violations as honest mistakes.

Now, scores of Fenwick student-athletes are competing without a chance to participate in postseason tournaments. Some parents have urged school officials to follow the lead of Austin Prep, which withdrew from the MIAA in 2022 and joined the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council. NEPSAC schools permit athletes to continue playing after voluntarily reclassifying.

Fenwick has given no indication that it intends to break away from the MIAA, and the MIAA has given every indication that it plans to continue cracking down on fifth-year waivers.

As the light blinks bright red, complaints about the system are likely to persist. But Napolitano said he hopes the stricter rule on reclassifying will ultimately stop schools from seeking waivers for students they should know are ineligible.

“The criteria are crystal-clear now,” he said. “Students should no longer be given what I consider a false sense of hope.”





Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.