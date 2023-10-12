Jakobi Meyers is another example of a questionable Patriots decision on an offensive player

At the end of last season, Meyers expressed interest in returning to New England — and the interest should have been mutual.

Belichick and the Patriots let Meyers walk in March . They elected not to re-sign a homegrown receiver, one who joined the team as an undrafted rookie and soon flourished as a reliable, productive contributor. They instead opted to bring in JuJu Smith-Schuster, a veteran whose best days seemed behind him and whose injury history remained an issue.

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that re-signing Jakobi Meyers was one of the team’s offseason priorities. His actions, however, spoke otherwise.

Meyers led the Patriots in receiving yards for three straight seasons. More than half of his receptions converted for a first down. He became the go-to option for Mac Jones on third down, hanging on to make several impressive catches through contact. He was well-liked and respected in the locker room. He earned the team’s Ed Block Courage Award, an honor that recognizes a player’s sportsmanship, professionalism, and dedication.

When the time came to lock down Meyers, though, Belichick wouldn’t commit to him. He opted for Smith-Schuster. Josh McDaniels and the Raiders ended up signing Meyers to a comparable contract.

So, were the Patriots and Meyers ever close to getting a deal done?

“Relatively, yeah,” Belichick said. “But free agency is free agency.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster hasn't found the end zone through his first five games as a Patriot. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Belichick is known for the personnel philosophy that it’s better to get rid of a player a year too early than a year too late. But through five games this season, the decision to pass on Meyers for Smith-Schuster has not aged well. The numbers speak for themselves.

Meyers, who missed one week in concussion protocol, has 25 catches on 36 targets for 274 yards, 14 first downs, and 3 touchdowns. He is averaging 11 yards per catch. Smith-Schuster, meanwhile, has 14 catches on 25 targets for 86 yards, 4 first downs, and no touchdowns. He is averaging 6.1 yards per catch.

Not including the game he was sidelined, Meyers has been on the field for 90 percent of the Raiders’ offensive snaps. Including the game he was sidelined, he still has been on the field for a higher percentage of snaps than Smith-Schuster.

“Jakobi looks like he looked here,” Belichick said.

Asked what went into the decision to not bring Meyers back, Belichick wouldn’t elaborate.

“Well, he was a free agent and signed to the Raiders,” he said. “There’s a lot of guys who leave and change teams in free agency.”

Swapping Meyers for Smith-Schuster is a problem in the short term because the Patriots lost a capable, proven player familiar with their quarterback and system for one who missed the entirety of the spring and has yet to have an impact on the offense. Given the passing attack’s struggles, the Patriots sure look as though they could use Meyers.

Perhaps more importantly, the decision is also a problem in the long term because it appears to be another recent example of Belichick misevaluating offensive players and misreading situations.

In 2020, the Patriots drafted tight ends Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi with third-round picks. The two combined for five catches and 55 yards before getting released. Both are on practice squads now.

In 2021, the Patriots signed tight end Jonnu Smith to a massive contract worth $50 million. Two years later, they traded him to Atlanta for a seventh-round pick. In five games with the Falcons, Smith has already exceeded his total receiving yards in 2022.

Jonnu Smith has more receiving yards in five games for the Atlanta Falcons than he had with in the 2022 season with the Patriots. Danny Karnik/Associated Press

In 2022, the Patriots traded for wide receiver DeVante Parker. He was initially scheduled to be in New England through only the 2023 season, but the Patriots in June decided to extend him through 2025. For what reason?

Belichick and the Patriots have missed the mark on multiple offensive players over the past three years. Nelson Agholor and his two-year, $22 million contract is another example. Tyquan Thornton in the second round sure seems like one, too.

It’s entirely possible that the Patriots would still be 1-4 even if Meyers were in New England, given the wide-ranging nature of the current problems. But he may best encapsulate one of the reasons why the Patriots are where they are. Many of Belichick’s decisions on offensive players haven’t panned out, or, even worse, have backfired.

With the Patriots set to visit Las Vegas this weekend, the praise for Meyers has poured in.

“It’s funny when you watch him set routes up in the game, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve seen that a thousand times,’ ” said Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino. “His lateral movement, his setup on his route, everything is so clean. It’s so shifty.

“I really appreciate his game. I appreciate who he is as a person and the things that he does. He does a lot of dirty work, too. He’ll go in there and crack a safety that’s twice his size. He doesn’t really care. He’s a tough dude.”

Added Jones, “Jakobi is awesome. I just remember when I first came in, everyone was talking about him. Then, finally I got a chance to work with him and he was great. He did a lot of things really well. He still keeps in contact with me.”

The reviews are all along the same lines: Meyers is a player you should want on your team.

The Patriots decided otherwise.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.