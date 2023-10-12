Peabody rallies in the second half to score a Northeastern Conference road win at Winthrop

With the victory, Peabody improves to 6-0 overall and at 2-0 sits atop the Northeastern Conference North Division with three regular-season games left.

Struggling in the opening frame with upset-minded Winthrop, the 15th-ranked Tanners flipped the switch in the second half, rattling off 17 unanswered points behind a reinvigorated offense and a suffocating defense to pull away for a 24-7 win at Miller Field in Winthrop.

Two halves. Two different results for the Peabody football team.

“It was a tale of two halves for us,” said Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt. “Offensively we weren’t clicking. We were confused. But we were able to make some adjustments and move some things around.”

Advertisement

Peabody fell in an early hole, falling asleep on Winthrop’s third offensive play when senior running back Robert Rich broke through the line and went untouched for a 93-yard score.

The Vikings (3-3) nearly doubled the lead later in the quarter. Junior Nick Cappuccio snagged a wheel pass and had nothing but green grass ahead. But Eli Batista used his track speed to chase down Cappuccio and push him out of bounds at the 4-yard line. On the next play, Peabody forced a fumble to prevent any damage.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“That’s what Winthrop does,” said Bettencourt. “We weren’t disciplined. Thank god for Eli Batista. He saved a touchdown.”

While the defense stymied Winthrop for the rest of the game, the offense took time to heat up. Clinging to a 10-7 lead in the fourth, Peabody sophomore quarterback Luke Maglione finally found his stride, rolling from the pocket on a fourth-and-9 pass attempt and connecting with Jayce Jean-Pierre in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown.

Peabody junior Jayce Jean-Pierre (33) hauls in a 19-yard TD catch from sophomore QB Luke Maglione in Thursday night's 24-7 Northeastern Conference victory at Winthrop. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

A few players later, Maglione added another perfect pass, a 50-yard bomb dropped in the lap of Batista, giving Peabody a 24-7 lead with five minutes left.

Advertisement

Maglione, a sophomore who replaced record-setting quarterback Shea Lynch as the starter, finished 12 of 21 passing for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

“Luke’s a dog,” said Batista, who also recorded an interception. “He put in a lot of work in the summer. He’s filling big shoes for Shea, but I’m not surprised what he’s doing right now.”

Donnie Cavanaugh added an interception for Peabody. Big-legged kicker Domenic Scalese booted a 37-yarder in the third quarter for a10-7 lead.

Blue Hills 36, Diman 32 — Caiden Montas rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, and Matt Began and Aidan Landers combined for 200 rushing yards with a touchdown apiece to lead the Eagles (4-2) in a Mayflower Large contest.

Blue Hills fumbled three times, leading to a late comeback bid from Diman, but junior Tristan Camarra and senior Henrik Hafenrichter led the defensive line to keep the pressure on Diman’s spread attack and allow the hosts to survive.

“Diman is really talented and they really put the pressure on us,” said Blue Hills coach Ed Madden. “To be able to win a game when you lose the ball three times, is almost impossible, so it was a tough game.

“It was tight all the way to the end and our guys bent, but they didn’t totally break at the end.”

Carver 32, Randolph 21 — The No. 19 Crusaders (6-0) opened a 20-0 halftime lead in a South Shore League road tilt with rushing scores from Patrick Attaya and Teagan Zakrzewski, and a 59-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Lennox to Derek Lopes.

Advertisement

The Blue Devils (1-4) broke through in the third quarter with a 65-yard touchdown rush from Nathanyel Gomes-Correia, but Carver responded swiftly with Lennox passing for two touchdowns to Robbie Peterson down the stretch.

“A win’s a win,” said Carver coach Ben Shuffain. “An ugly win is still a win, as Belichick used to say, so we’ll take it.”

Taunton 13, North Attleborough 7 — The Tigers (3-3) buckled down defensively to earn their first win over North Attleborough since joining the Hockomock League in 2012.

Sophomore Dylan Keenan hit Jose Touron for a 78-yard gain on slant route, then rushed for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Touron and Ethan Harris came up with key interceptions in the first half, and Harris forced a fumble near the goal line in the third quarter that was recovered by Demetrious Sherron. Taunton forced a pair of turnovers on downs in the fourth quarter to seal it.

“It was a big win for us,” said Taunton coach Brad Sidwell. “We did a good job of not letting anything over our heads and when we had to stop the run, we did.”

Dedham 49, Norton 28 — AJ Pinet rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns and Joe Goffredo completed 11 of 16 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns, adding 60 rushing yards and four 2-point conversions on the ground to lead the Marauders (4-2) in a Tri-Valley League victory.

Advertisement

Malden 21, Lynn English 14 — Davien McGuffie plunged in for a pair of touchdowns, powering the Golden Tornadoes (2-4) to a Greater Boston triumph.

Milford 35, Lowell 20 — Jack Buckley completed 13 of 22 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for a 6-yard touchdown, and the fifth-ranked Scarlet Hawks (6-0) compiled seven sacks on defense to facilitate a nonleague win.

Whittier 32, Manchester Essex 16 — Senior tailback Nick Almanzar rushed for 201 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wildcats (5-1) in a Commonwealth affair.

Winchester 23, Reading 16 — Senior quarterback Jack Centurelli scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and tossed a 29-yard touchdown to George Nelson, who also had over 70 return yards on kickoffs and five tackles at cornerback.

Sophomore linebacker Bryan Harrison paced the defense for the Red & Black (5-1) in a Middlesex League win.

Matt Doherty reported from Winthrop. Correspondents Nate Weitzer and Mitch Fink contributed to this story.