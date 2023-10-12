Self-doubting Jarren Duran struggling with mental side of injury, but eager to show Red Sox what more he can do

The outfielder led the Sox with a .295 average while posting a .346 on-base and slugging .482, with eight homers and 24 steals in 102 games. On a Red Sox team that featured numerous unbalanced performances, Duran was the one multidimensional contributor, their best all-around player when he took the field.

“It’s hard because I’m so hard on myself. I still feel like I haven’t done anything. Even just like trying to sit back and look back at what I’ve done, it’s like, ‘I did this wrong. I did this wrong.’ It’s hard for me to see the positive,” Duran said in late September. “It’s just the way I am wired, which is a pain in the butt.”

Advertisement

Some of that outlook was framed by Duran’s disappointment in the premature end of his campaign. The Sox were a fringe wild-card contender ― 66-58, three games back ― when he injured the flexor tendon of his left big toe on Aug. 20 while scaling a wall in an attempt to bring back a homer at Yankee Stadium.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

He required surgery and didn’t play again, done in by the first significant injury of his baseball career. Without Duran, the Sox went an AL-worst 12-26 down the stretch.

As they spiraled, Duran struggled with the reality of his physical state. A player whose on-field identity is built around speed lamented that, as he slowly navigated the clubhouse on crutches, he had to steer out of the way of teammates who were speeding past him.

“Everybody sees me as broken because I can’t be normal right now because of a boot. That kills me,” he said. “Everybody can see that I’m hurt. I hate that feeling. It makes me feel weak.”

Advertisement

Yet only some of Duran’s postseason reserve stemmed from injury. It is rare to find a player as openly self-critical. Most players exude public-facing confidence that serves as a shield through the unavoidable sine curves of seasons.

Duran, in many ways, exhibits the opposite, finding it difficult to accept praise or to hide from a sense of vulnerability.

“When I hear people [offer praise], it feels like if I accept that, like, ‘Yeah, I actually did really do good,’ I don’t want people to take that as, ‘Oh, he’s cocky,’ ” he said. “I try not to talk about [on-field success] a lot. I just don’t want people to think I’m fooling myself when I’m not. But honestly, when you look around the league, the guys that are confident in themselves ― not even cocky, they’re just confident in themselves ― it shows in their play.

“That’s just another lesson I can learn going into this offseason. To just be more confident in myself, keep my head up more, and just strive to be positive.”

Duran came to understand at the end of 2022, some of the struggles he’d faced in his first two big-league seasons were a product of the impossible standards to which he’d held himself. More importantly, he came to the realization that his baseball career cannot be a constant exercise in self-flagellation.

As such, Duran viewed 2023 as a year of massive progress not so much for what occurred on the field, but in how he processed it.

Advertisement

“I’d honestly say [the outlook] is night-and-day difference,” said Duran. “[In 2022], I was just so busy trying to please everybody and make everybody happy ― the fans, my teammates, stuff like that. At the end of the day, the only person I can 100 percent try and please is myself. I was just trying to be happy with myself. And by doing that, honestly, everybody else became more supportive.

“I started to take care of myself and then some fans started reaching out, telling me, ‘We’re behind you.’ Obviously, my teammates were behind me all year. Having good company around me just kind of helped me be a more self-positive player this year.”

That positive outlook doesn’t come easily or naturally, a fact Duran underscored in discussing his medical outlook. He repeatedly asked the team’s medical staff for affirmation that he’ll be healthy and ready to play at full speed next spring. He said he was told he should be able to play without limitations no later than January ― before the start of spring training.

He remains unsure.

“They tell me every time I ask, ‘You have nothing to worry about. You’re gonna come back fine.’ But I’ve never been hurt before. I can’t picture myself coming back the same. That crushes me every single day,” said Duran. “I come to the field every day and then can’t do anything. I mean, I can lift [weights], but I can’t do any baseball activity. So I’m like, ‘Damn, I’m never gonna be the same.’ I just beat myself up at my locker all day long watching everybody else get to play. I’m like, ‘Damn, I wish I could play with them.’ ”

Advertisement

Yet Duran suggested openness to signs of reassurance ― anticipating that when he is out of a boot and able to wear a left shoe again, his outlook might change, and that it will change further when he’s able to resume baseball activities. If that happens, then Duran believes that his potential contributions on the field have a chance to help the Red Sox escape the pull of last place to return to contention.

“I would definitely say going from last year, what I went through and struggled, to what I’ve done this year is definitely a big leap for me,” said Duran. “It feels like, ‘OK, I’ve shown what I can do a little bit. I can’t wait to show what more I can do.’ ”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.