What we know about the Americans missing or killed in Israel

White House officials said Wednesday that at least 17 Americans remained unaccounted for in Israel, but it was not clear how many were being held hostage by Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls Gaza and carried out the attacks. “We have to steel ourselves for the very distinct possibility that these numbers will keep increasing,” said John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council.

The slain Americans included an “idealist” who saved her son from assailants’ bullets and a nurse from California who had moved to Israel to care for her parents.

Families in the United States and Israel continued to pray Wednesday for their loved ones who were missing in the wake of the brutal Hamas assault that killed more than 1,000 people in Israel over the weekend, including 22 American citizens, according to U.S. officials.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden pledged Tuesday to put all efforts into finding and rescuing the missing. “I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans being held hostage around the world,” he said in a speech from the White House. Officials said they were in touch with the families of the missing and keeping them updated.

U.S. officials had not shared identities of the missing Americans, but based on family reports, they included a mother and daughter from the Chicago area who were visiting relatives in Israel when the assailants struck, and a 23-year-old attending a large music festival that came under attack from Hamas — and whose family now believes may be badly injured.

Here is what we know about them.

Missing Americans

Omer Neutra

Omer Neutra, 21, grew up on Long Island, New York. An avid athlete and popular student, he loved sports — especially the New York Knicks — and his big group of friends, his parents said.

After a gap year spent in Israel in 2020, during which he volunteered to help children with special needs, Neutra joined the Israeli military. From his post on the Gaza border Friday night, he told his parents by phone that things seemed calm.

Advertisement

“Then all hell broke loose, and we haven’t spoken to him since,” said his mother, Orna Neutra. The family believes he was abducted by Hamas.

Ronen Neutra said his son had been interested in peace-building and looked forward to returning to Long Island and college.

“He was planning to come back,” his father said, “and we want him back.”

Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Rachel Goldberg said she woke up Saturday in Jerusalem to the sound of sirens warning of incoming rocket fire. Her 23-year-old son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, was at a music festival near Gaza’s border. When she turned her phone on 10 minutes later, she saw two consecutive text messages from him that read “I love you” and “I’m sorry.”

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a missing American who is believed to be held hostage by Hamas. Courtesy of Goldberg-Polin famil/Handout

Goldberg — who moved with her family from California to Jerusalem in 2008 — has not heard from her son since. She said Tuesday that the only thing police could tell her was that his last known cellphone signal was near the border with Gaza.

Members of Goldberg-Polin’s family say they have since pieced together at least some of what happened to him, and believe he is in desperate need of medical attention because part of his arm was blown off by a grenade.

Judith and Natalie Raanan

The mother and daughter from Evanston, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, were visiting relatives in Nahal Oz, a kibbutz less than 1 mile from the Israel-Gaza border. Rabbi Dov Hillel Klein, the executive director of Chabad of Evanston, said they had not been heard from since Saturday.

Advertisement

Natalie Raanan had recently graduated from high school, Klein said. He described her mother as someone who could converse with a wide range of people, from older members of the congregation to younger students at Northwestern University.

“This was a woman that was full of hope,” Klein said. “And I know she has a resilience to overcome her tormentors.”

Sagui Dekel-Chen

Sagui Dekel-Chen, 35, grew up on a kibbutz in Israel, but he frequently visited his father’s family in Connecticut — enough to turn him into a rabid Boston Red Sox fan.

Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of Sagui Dekel-Chen, from Nahal Oz, an Israeli-American missing since a Hamas surprise attack on the Gaza border, spoke at a news conference by US citizens whose relatives are missing on Tuesday. Maya Alleruzzo/Associated Press

Early Saturday, as the kibbutz near the Gaza border was overrun with hundreds of armed attackers, Dekel-Chen hurried his pregnant wife, Avital, and their two young daughters into a bomb shelter, then rigged its armored door to keep it locked, said his father, Jonathan Dekel-Chen, 60.

The elder Dekel-Chen, a Connecticut native who moved to the kibbutz as a young man, said his son was one of the first people to begin warning families of the attack and fighting them off. “For hours, they did whatever they could to protect their families and the community,” he said.

But when Israeli military forces repelled the attackers later Saturday, Sagui Dekel-Chen and the other villagers who had fought back were gone. Some of their cellphones were later traced to Gaza, but their whereabouts remain unknown.

Advertisement

Adrienne Neta

Nahar Neta fought back tears at a news conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday as he described being on the phone trying to calm his 66-year-old mother, Adrienne, during the attacks. She was born and raised in California and lived in a kibbutz near the border with Gaza.

Nahal Neta, son of Adrienne Neta, 66, a nurse living in Kibbitz Be'eri missing since a Hamas surprise attack on the Gaza border, wept during a news conference by US citizens whose relatives are missing on Tuesday. Maya Alleruzzo/Associated Press

As assailants attackers broke into her home in Be’eri, he said, his siblings who were on the phone with her at the time heard screaming. The family has not heard from her since.

Itay Chen

Ruby Chen said his 19-year-old son, Itay, who was serving in the Israeli army, had been missing since Saturday. He pleaded with Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to “do what they can to make this end for us as soon as possible.”

Ruby Chen, father of Itai Chen, an Israeli-American soldier missing since a Hamas surprise attack on the Gaza border, after a news conference by US citizens whose relatives are missing on Tuesday. Maya Alleruzzo/Associated Press

Among the slain

Deborah Martias

In her final moments, Deborah Martias, who was born in Missouri and whose father is a longtime professor at Brandeis University in Massachusetts, covered her teenage son with her own body to protect him, her relatives told several news outlets Tuesday.

Brandeis Professor Ilan Troen lost his daughter Deborah Martias (left) and son-in-law Shlomi Martias in the violence between Israel and Hamas.

In the moments before she and her husband, Shlomi Martias, were killed by the assailants who burst into the family’s home, Deborah Martias was on the phone with her father, Ilan Troen, he recounted in a televised interview. Troen said that she heard glass breaking, gunshots and people speaking in Arabic.

Her 16-year-old son, Rotem, was shot in the stomach but survived, hiding until he could be rescued.

Advertisement

Troen described his daughter and son-in-law as “idealists.” They lived at Kibbutz Holit, a small community just over 1 mile from Gaza, and had sent their children to a school that taught both Hebrew and Arabic, he said, in the hope that better understanding between Jews and Arabs could “change the course of history here.”

Hayim Katsman

A peace activist, Hayim Katsman was initially believed to have been taken hostage Saturday but was later found killed in his home on Kibbutz Holit. He had studied conservative trends and radicalism within the Zionist religious community, played bass guitar and worked as a DJ playing Arabic music.

Hayim Katsman, one of the Americans killed in Saturday's attacks in Israel. Courtesy of Hannah Wacholder Kat/Handout

He did gardening and landscaping at the kibbutz, said his mother, Hannah Wacholder Katsman, who described him as “very industrious and independent” in a text message. She said he was born in Israel but had acquired dual citizenship in the United States.

Katsman recently completed his doctorate at the University of Washington in Seattle, where he served as co-coordinator of a Israel-Palestine research group. His doctorate was titled, “Religious nationalism in Israel/Palestine.” It is unusual for Israelis to refer to the region in that way, rather than simply “Israel” or “Israel and the occupied territories.”

Daniel Ben-Senior

A nurse whom her family described as an “angel,” Daniel Ben-Senior, 34, was born in California but moved to Israel to help take care of her parents.

She was attending the music festival that was attacked by Hamas, and was originally considered among the missing. Israeli authorities told her family Wednesday that she had been shot, said her cousin, Ran Ben-Senior, who lives in New York.

“It’s a nightmare,” he said.

Itay Glisko

Itay Glisko, 20, was a dual citizen from Paramus, New Jersey, who was serving in the Israel Defense Forces when he was killed by Hamas, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey confirmed Wednesday. Murphy said he was heartbroken.

Eyal Glisko, a cousin of Glisko’s who lives in New Jersey, told The Daily Beast that Itay Glisko’s family had moved to Israel when he was very young, and that he had joined the military at the age of 18 as part of the country’s mandatory service.

“He was doing his duty, that’s it,” Eyal Glisko said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.