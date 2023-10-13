Author readings around Boston Oct. 15-21

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY OCT. 15
- Ellen Mayer (”Gift & Box”) will launch and read her new children’s book at 11 a.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Shannon Hale (”The Princess in Black and the Prince in Pink”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 1 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5.)
MONDAY OCT. 16
- Veronica O. Davis (”Inclusive Transportation: A Manifesto for Repairing Divided Communities”) will discuss her book at 12 p.m. virtually via the Boston Public Library.
- Anthony M. Sammarco (”The Other Red Line: Washington Street, from Scollay Square to the Combat Zone”) will discuss his book at 6:30 p.m. at the Lower Mills Branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Juan Goméz Barcenà (”Not Even the Dead”) will discuss his new book with translator Katie Whittemore at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Lainey Newman and Theda Skocpol (”Rust Belt Union Blues: Why Working-Class Voters Are Turning Away from the Democratic Party”) are in conversation with Ellen Fitzpatrick at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Matt Kirkland (”Dracula Daily: Reading Bram Stoker’s Dracula in Real Time With Commentary by the Internet”) will discuss his new book at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Alix E. Harrow (”Starling House”) is in conversation with Melissa Caruso at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $30.80.)
TUESDAY OCT. 17
- Berta Rojas, Ari Barbanell, Merritt Moore, and Isabella Madrigal (”Dear Rebel: 145 Women Share Their Best Advice for the Girls of Today”) will read and sign their book at 4 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Virginia Pye (”The Literary Undoing of Victoria Swann”) is in conversation with Kerri Maher at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Teju Cole (”Tremor”) is in conversation with Tara K. Menon at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Schuyler Bailar (”He/She/They: How We Talk About Gender and Why It Matters”) is in conversation with Timothy Patrick McCarthy at the Brattle Theatre at 6 p.m. at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store. (Tickets are $38 including a copy of the book.)
- Coco Krumme (”Optimal Illusions: The False Promise of Optimization”) is in conversation with Jonathan Zittrain at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Athena Dixon (”The Loneliness Files”) is in conversation with Melanie Brooks at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Thomas Dodson (”No Use Pretending”) is in conversation with Daphne Kalotay at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Steve Inskeep (”Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America”) will discus his new book at 6 p.m. virtually via the New England Historic Genealogical Society. (Tickets are $45 including a signed copy of the book.)
- Karen Joy Fowler (”Booth”) will discuss her recent book at 7 p.m. virtually via Titcomb’s Bookshop.
WEDNESDAY OCT. 18
- Thomas Lloyd and Bryan Huffman (”Bunny Mellon Style”) will read and sign their new book at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Travis Alabanza (”None of the Above: Reflections on Life Beyond the Binary”) is in conversation with Victor Yang at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Caitlin Starling (”Last to Leave the Room”) is in conversation with Sarah Gailey at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books.
- Naomi Mulvihill (”The Knife Thrower’s Girl”) and Hilary Sallick (“Love is a Shore”) will read their work at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Bookshop. (Tickets are $5- $10.)
- Adam Thirlwell (”The Future Future”) is in conversation with Valeria Luiselli at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- John Sayles (”Jamie MacGillivray: The Renegade’s Journey”) will discuss his new book at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Lyndall Clipstone (”Unholy Terrors”) is in conversation with Kelly Andrew and M.K. Lobb at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5 – $22.30.)
THURSDAY OCT. 19
- Lauren J.A. Bear (”Medusa’s Sisters”) is in conversation with Haley Lerner at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Richard Hoffman (”Remembering the Alchemists & Other Essays”) and Jennifer Funk (Fantasy of Loving the Fantasy: Poems) will read their work at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Jim Al-Khalili (”The Joy of Science”) will discuss his new book at 6 p.m. at Harvard Science Center at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store.
- Reggie Watts (”Great Falls, MT: Fast Times, Post-Punk Weirdos, and a Tale of Coming Home Again”) is in conversation with Eugene Mirman at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store. (Tickets are $40 including a copy of the book.)
- Justin Torres (”Blackouts”) is in conversation with Christopher Castellani at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Jennifer Dugan (”The Last Girls Standing”) is in conversation with Rory Power at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5.)
- E.A. Neeves (”After You Vanished”) will discuss her new book at 7 p.m. at Molly’s Bookstore.
FRIDAY OCT. 20
- Thulani Davis (”The Emancipation Circuit: Black Activism Forging a Culture of Freedom”) is in conversation with Boston Public Library President David Leonard at 3 p.m. at the Central Library in Copley Square.
- Amy Yee (”Far from the Rooftop of the World: Travels Among Tibetan Refugees on Four Continents”) is in conversation with Neil Swidey and Ellen Barry at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Deb Chachra (”How Infrastructure Works: Inside the Systems That Shape Our World”) is in conversation with Sara Hendren at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
SATURDAY OCT. 21
- Maya Tatsukawa (”Mole is Not Alone”), Julie Leung and Hanna Cha (”The Truth About Dragons”) will read and sign their new children’s books and give a drawing demo at 11 a.m. at Porter Square Books.