What’s a favorite show of yours that nobody is talking about? Tell us and we’ll share it.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike still in full swing, the production of fresh TV material is dwindling, and the series lineups, particularly on the broadcast networks, are growing as thin as a wisp. Soon, if you’re hoping to see actors in something recent, you might need to start tuning in to those picket-line social media clips. OK, I exaggerate . Netflix’s “The Crown” will be back on Nov. 16 and FX’s “Fargo” returns on Nov. 21. But still, the supply chain is slowing, which is bound to get some TV lovers down.

The pause in output does present opportunities, though. For one thing, those of us who keep up with the latest can relax for a minute and stem the tide of overwhelm from the annual deluge of original scripted programs, which reached a whopping 600 last year. Keeping up with scripted TV sometimes makes me feel like George Jetson (yes, deep cut time) in the closing credits of “The Jetsons,” trying to run fast enough not to get sucked under the treadmill.

And, more to the point, the slowdown gives me a reason to turn to Globe readers for help. I am hereby issuing a call to you for the names of some good shows to fill in the upcoming strike-induced gaps. There are so very many series that have gotten lost in the shuffle over the years, and a TV lull is a good time for viewers to share and discover favorite hidden gems. I’d like to hear your suggestions, those titles that you’ve always tried to get your friends to watch, the ones you feel have been wrongfully ignored.

I’m not looking for recommendations of classic series that have already gotten their due. You know the list, and it begins with “The Wire,” “Breaking Bad,” “The West Wing,” “Fleabag,” “The Sopranos,” and “Mad Men,” and it keeps going with “The Shield,” “Deadwood,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Veep,” and “Succession.” They are definitely must-see shows, but they have not been underappreciated over the years by any measure. They generally land at the top of TV best-of lists, and many of them have won a ton of Emmys. Certainly they are worth watching, for those who’ve missed them; but they don’t fit this bill.

Over the years, I’ve made no secret of some of my own darlings, the “Station Eleven”-level shows that I’ve treasured even while they never seemed to catch on in a big way. In a piece I wrote for the Globe in 2019, I made a last-ditch effort for “Rectify,” the deliberately paced portrait of a man freed from prison for murder — but not exonerated — by DNA evidence. Available to stream on AMC+ and, to buy, on Apple and Amazon, it raises big questions about redemption, forgiveness, the reach of maternal love, and the purpose of religious belief.

In that same piece, I plugged the old-age comedy “Getting On” (Max), the “Seinfeld”-ian “Difficult People” (Hulu), the New York short stories of “High Maintenance” (Max), the re-coming-out dramedy “The Bisexual” (Hulu), Steven Soderbergh’s period medical drama “The Knick” (Max), the surreal comedy “Lady Dynamite” (Netflix), and a few others. Lately, I’ve been trying to alert those interested in the years of the Holocaust to try “A Small Light” (Disney+, Hulu), and those who like period dramas with a twist — and with a potent lead performance (by Suranne Jones) — to try “Gentleman Jack” (Max). I have spent a lot of time as a TV critic pursuing the lesser known and the underacknowledged and bringing them to readers.

"A Small Light," with Liev Schreiber and Bel Powley, is one of those hidden gems that more TV viewers should know about. Dusan Martincek/National Geographic for Disney via AP

Now I want to share your special picks. Send me the name of a series or two (or put it in the comments section online), add in a short description, and tell me what you love about each one. I know you have shows at the ready, since I’ve frequently heard from you over the years about little-known faves. Often, you tell me about ones you’ve loved that were produced in other countries, and, since I tend to focus on English-language productions, I appreciate hearing about them. They are absolutely fair game in this case. As long as they can be watched somehow, somewhere, they’re of interest.

Once I’ve gotten your suggestions, they’ll be compiled into another Globe story. I will let go of my own beloved picks for the moment in order to advance yours. Let’s crowdsource a list of shows to watch as the clouds continue to gather over Hollywood.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.