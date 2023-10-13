Jhumpa Lahiri, writing in Italian, finds freedom from personal identity but distance from true engagement

Channeling a “sublime detachment,” she has chosen to examine the shared but separate experiences of foreigners in Rome in her third story collection and sixth work of fiction, “Roman Stories.” Grappling with the language and financial gaps between “expats” and “immigrants,” Lahiri lingers in scenes of loneliness and loss, lost opportunities, and misplaced desire. Couples seethe and mingle at “warm but impersonal” parties, old friends clutch resentments over lunch, ex spouses greet one another with civility at funerals, but beyond these carefully detailed stories, marked by Lahiri’s stylistic containment, throbs a more menacing story.

Over 10 years ago, Pulitzer Prize winner and Barnard College English professor and director of creative writing Jhumpa Lahiri began writing in Italian. For her, the rigor of immersion in another language is itself an occupation as serious as that of writing fiction. She has thrown herself into the work of translation as well. Outside of her native tongue, using Italian, her language of choice, Lahiri seizes upon a more fluid identity that allows her to escape the expectations that marked her early career as a chronicler of Indian-American life.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The plight of refugees facing great odds to seek asylum in Italy simmers beneath the surface of Lahiri’s work. A unifying concern across these stories is the fraught and complicated experience of foreigners in Rome that hangs overwhelmingly upon financial and immigration status. While Lahiri’s tone may first read as apolitical, her observations reveal a deep and growing tension between the haves and have-nots. Many of her more affluent characters circulate among those for whom “going to a new pharmacy, buying the newspaper from a different newsstand, finding a table at a different coffee bar — was the equivalent of departure, displacement, complete rupture.”

Advertisement

In order to move harmoniously among such different people and experiences, Lahiri assumes a cool and observational narration that prevents her from casting judgment or burdening her stories with sentimentality. But her detachment runs the risk of flattening the prose. This deliberate style was assertively evident in her last work of fiction, “Whereabouts,” in which a solitary, depressed woman struggles to ground herself in an ongoing series of situations and encounters as she paces through the book, forever in danger of losing her psychological footing. That bracing novel used form to explore the state of disorientation that’s increasingly common in our global, interconnected world. But in this collection, the stop and start of the stories lacks the power of cumulative effect that her narrative built over the course of a highly structured novel.

Advertisement

The first of “Roman Stories”’s three parts begins with a story called “The Boundary,” in which a family retreats to the countryside after the father has been beaten to the point that, thanks to “shattered” teeth, he “garbles his words, as if he were an old man. He’s ashamed to smile, because of his missing teeth. My mother and I can understand him, but others don’t. They think, since he’s a foreigner, that he can’t speak the language. Sometimes they even think he’s mute.”

Later, in “The Delivery,” a foreign housekeeper is shot by Italian youths on a motorbike, joyriding to the beach and casually menacing those in their path. One shouts, “Go wash those dirty legs,” just before the other opens fire. Late in the collection, a tailor picking up extra work as a caregiver at a school finds cruel handwritten notes left for her. In a state of anxious pique, she shreds then eats the notes, which leave a “bitter taste” in her throat.

Advertisement

Heavy-handed moments like this and others fall flat when the stories alone carry pathos enough without them. It takes the patience of a saint to forgive a man who would tell his wife that the locked door in a rented apartment holds “nothing waiting for you… Nothing but the grief already inside you.” Yet when she later tells him, “We’ll get lost, you’ll like it,” despite cringing earlier, I knew that Lahiri had found her stride again.

The collection’s strongest moments are often the longest stories, in which — as in “Whereabouts” — tension has space to mount. In “The Steps,” a series of different characters reflect on their changing lives against the backdrop of travertine steps that offer a beautiful vista. With echoes of Tessa Hadley, “P’s Parties” chronicles a man’s illusions that build each time he attends an annual party thrown by his wife’s best friend in her “residential labyrinth.” In the final story, a line — tossed out by a would-be suitor who signs his love letter “Dante Alighieri” — from an unnamed book festers over the course of the heroine’s life: “Every desire becomes a decision.”

The word “decision” almost feels like it should be swapped out for “sentence.” Lahiri’s characters live heavily with the choice to remain silent, stay in a marriage, or leave their home — because of estrangement or as a means of survival — for Rome. The eternal city bears witness to their isolation and its accompanying ennui. What we miss is more of the grandeur that glitters all around them in spite of the horrors of modern life. A reader yearns for deeper stakes and more expansive stories. The well-heeled endure mostly unscathed, largely untouched whereas less fortunate neighbors suffer their own indignities at a remove.

Advertisement

Lahiri knows these parallel tragedies will one day collide, but unfortunately, in these tales, they do not. May her future work thrust her characters into more direct conflict with one another, emerging with hard-earned joy or an anguish equal to the city they call home.

ROMAN STORIES

By Jhumpa Lahiri, translated by Jhumpa Lahiri and Todd Portnowitz

Knopf, 224 pages, $27

Lauren LeBlanc is a board member of the National Book Critics Circle. Her Substack newsletter is https://laurenleblanc.substack.com.







