Local bestsellers for the week ended Oct. 8

3. North Woods Daniel Mason Random House

4. The Last Devil to Die Richard Osman Pamela Dorman Books

5. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

6. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

7. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

8. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

9. The Iliad Homer, tr. by Emily Wilson W. W. Norton & Company

10. The Fraud Zadie Smith Penguin Press

Advertisement

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

2. Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon Michael Lewis W. W. Norton & Company

3. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

4. Astor: The Rise and Fall of an American Fortune Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper

5. Elon Musk Walter Isaacson Simon & Schuster

6. Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell Sy Montgomery, Matt Patterson (Illus.) Mariner Books

7. Making It So: A Memoir Patrick Stewart Gallery Books

8. Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America Steve Inskeep Penguin Press

9. Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier Arthur C. Brooks, Oprah Winfrey Portfolio

10. Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and The Washington Post Martin Baron Flatiron Books

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

3. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

Advertisement

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

5. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

7. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

8. Babel R. F. Kuang Harper Voyager

9. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

10. The Last Chairlift John Irving Simon & Schuster

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

5. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin Vintage

6. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

7. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk MD Penguin

8. How We Live Is How We Die Pema Chödrön Shambhala

9. The Book of Delights: Essays Ross Gay Algonquin Books

10. Solito: A Memoir Javier Zamora Hogarth

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.