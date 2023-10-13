‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ gives fans the best seat in the stadium

To recap: Earlier this year, Swift launched the Eras Tour, a look back at her 17-year evolution from country upstart to pop titan that doubled as a way for her to showcase the four new albums and three (soon to be four) re-recorded albums she’d released since her last stadium jaunt. The tour, which is currently scheduled to run through the fall of 2024, sold out multiple-night runs at stadiums across the country, with attendees, some of whom had paid resellers exorbitant amounts of money to get in the door, wearing elaborate outfits while trading homemade beaded friendship bracelets and singing along with every song.

Taylor Swift brought her blockbuster career retrospective, the Eras Tour, back to the Boston area on Thursday night, and it’s here to stay for at least a few weeks — or perhaps even longer, given the overwhelming demand for tickets.

Swift announced the release of concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” — and its fan-friendly ticket price of $19.89 — shortly after the first US leg had wrapped up in August; the film was shot over the first three nights of her six-show stint at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium under the guidance of director Sam Wrench, who’d also helmed concert films for Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, and BTS. It was set to open Friday — Oct. 13, with the number 13 significant in Swiftian lore — but got bumped up by a day because of the clamor for tickets, which was apparent at Thursday’s first showing at downtown’s AMC Boston Common 19. Its Dolby Cinema was filled with people ready to treat the screening like a concert, decked out in thematically appropriate gear and poised to bellow their favorite lyrics, dance out of their seats, and cheer lustily whenever the moment called for it. (The pre-show welcome from AMC even closed with “Enjoy the concert.”)

While “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” doesn’t show the entirety of a typical Eras Tour concert — a few songs are cut, as are some between-set interludes, to keep the running time just under three hours — it is a pretty straightforward concert film, concentrating on the in-stadium activity by Swift and her fans. (To be fair, to add in anything else would have required the excising of more songs, and it was already a shame that songs like the murder ballad “No Body, No Crime” were struck from the movie’s setlist.)

When I saw the Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium back in May, I was struck not only by how quickly the show moved, but by how songs like the seething 10-minute version of “All Too Well” and the liberated-woman tale “The Last Great American Dynasty” made the transition to stadium-sized spectacles while still retaining their intimate feel. The film’s dazzling camerawork, marked by extreme close-ups and swooping aerial shots of the crowd, amps up that one-to-one feel even on splashier cuts like the frantic “Shake It Off.” It turns a massive event (SoFi Stadium holds more than 70,000 people) into something nearly resembling a club show, where the viewer can note the details of Swift’s multicolored manicure (each nail represents one of her 10 studio albums) and see the glances and gestures she exchanges with her backup dancers, all while attendees wail and applaud.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is playing in much smaller rooms than the stadiums Swift is headlining, and as a result it feels simultaneously grand and snug, allowing viewers to thrill as they soak in the show’s hugeness while feeling close enough to give Swift extended ovations after particularly cathartic moments. It’s a fun, fast-paced three hours — and a movie that will likely hang around theaters for a long while as devout fans and recent converts return to enjoy the show one more time.

