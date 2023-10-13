Watch for expansion of ‘Suits’ franchise

File this under “Uh, duh.”

Now that “Suits” has broken all kinds of viewership records on Netflix, there is likely to be more coming from the “Suits”-verse. According to Deadline, series creator Aaron Korsh is in the process of developing an offshoot of the legal drama. As “Suits,” benefiting from the presence of Meghan Markle and from Netflix’s sharply self-promotional interface, soars in popularity, he’d be crazy not to take advantage.

Apparently, the new series will not be a reboot or a revival. Nor will it be a spinoff, like the short-lived series “Pearson,” which followed Gina Torres’s character from “Suits” (the 10 episodes are currently available on Peacock). Instead, it will be a franchise extension, in the manner of “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “CSI: Miami.” It will feature new characters in a new location, possibly Los Angeles.