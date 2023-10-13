Kaiser Permanente reaches tentative deal with health care workers

Kaiser Permanente reached a tentative deal with more than 75,000 of its health care workers Friday morning, a week after a three-day walkout that disrupted appointments and services at many hospitals and clinics.

The labor dispute was the latest in a series between health care organizations and their employees, many of whom cite exhaustion, burnout, and frustration with severe staffing shortages that have persisted long past the worst of the pandemic’s crushing workload.

The proposed four-year contract would include significant wage increases, setting a new minimum of $25 an hour in California. The unions said the proposed wage hikes were essential to attracting enough workers to provide adequate staffing at Kaiser’s facilities. The agreement would raise the hourly rate to $23 in other states and would stagger a 21 percent increase in wages over four years. It also includes what the union described as important protections against Kaiser’s ability to outsource jobs.