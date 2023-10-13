A new role for tourism agencies: getting vacationers to stay permanently

“It was awesome. It’s just a small town and the kids had such a blast” skiing, biking, and on nature walks and maple-sugaring. “‘Did you go to the mountain today?’ ‘Did you golf today?’” friendly locals would ask.

Then they realized how much they liked it there. And not just during ski season.

RUTLAND, Vt. — Arra Derderian grew up skiing in Vermont. That led to buying a condo in Killington, with the idea of renting it out when he and his family — his wife, Laura, and their three young children — weren’t using it.

So the Derderians upgraded to a house and moved from Milton to Vermont, full-time.

“It does feel like a permanent vacation,” said Derderian, who owns the Boston-based web design and development firm Cloud Construct. In Killington, he coaches his kids’ teams and joined the parks and recreation commission in the community of 1,400.

And when all of the actual vacationers go “back to reality,” he said, “we don’t go back.”

The Derderians and people like them are the target of new efforts by states, cities, and counties with aging populations to attract young families by converting tourists into permanent residents.

“Deciding to relocate is a very complicated decision. You only do that if you feel emotionally attached to a place,” said Heather Pelham, Vermont’s commissioner of tourism and marketing. And what better way to make that kind of a connection, she asked, than on vacation?

“Often when we’re on vacation, we hope we’re living our best lives,” Pelham said. “That’s where this comes from. How can we capture the magic people feel when they’re on vacation and get them to think, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be wonderful to live here?’”

The idea of getting visitors to stay is spreading among states that badly need transplants and the tax revenue and skills they bring.

A nonprofit business group called Maine & Co. is luring vacationers to bring not only themselves to the state, but also their companies. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Vermont, where the median age is third oldest in the country and the unemployment rate is just 1.8 percent, is pushing it. So is Maine, whose population is the oldest, and which projects a need for 75,000 more workers by the end of this decade.

While both states are critically short of labor, they also have a singular advantage: huge numbers of visitors — about 16 million a year to Maine and 13 million to Vermont.

“The low-hanging fruit are the people who come for a weekend or a week or two,” said Ed McKersie, president of the Portland-based recruiting firm Pro Search, who founded Live + Work in Maine, an effort to bring more workers to the state. “We know you’re going to come up for the summer. How about staying for the rest of your life?”

Other destinations are also starting to get in on this approach. That’s because baby boomer retirements are accelerating and, in half of all states, more people are dying than being born, according to the Census Bureau. That leaves a shrinking share of the population to fill jobs.

Those states need to be “creative and innovative,” said Joseph Fuller, a professor of management practice and co-leader of the Managing the Future of Work initiative at Harvard Business School. And while that includes doing things such as accepting professional licenses and other credentials across state lines, and creating affordable housing, he said, appealing to vacationers can also help.

Advertisement

“When someone has elected to voluntarily spend time and resources in your state, it’s likely because there’s something they like about it or they have ties to it,” Fuller said.

Iowa, where there are nearly twice as many open jobs as workers to fill them, has hired the global PR agency FleishmanHillard to help persuade visitors to stay permanently. Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Iowa, where there are nearly twice as many open jobs as workers to fill them, has hired the global PR agency FleishmanHillard to help persuade visitors to stay permanently. Research by the Iowa Economic Development Authority found that 64 percent of visitors to a new place seriously consider moving there, said Staci Ballard, the agency’s chief strategic communications officer.

“We’ve heard countless stories about people with no connection to Iowa who visited and then moved here to build a life and a career,” Ballard said.

So the state decided to “become more targeted” about this. Like many other destinations, its tourism website has added information about relocating permanently, for example.

“Our travel campaign opens the door for people to see Iowa from a new perspective,” Ballard said. “We show travelers Iowa in a way they’ve never seen before. And then we really work on them about Iowa’s quality of life, and the opportunities here.”

In a takeoff on its tourism slogan, “Stay & Play,” Vermont launched a program called “Stay to Stay” — “exploratory vacations” for prospective residents to learn about moving there. After all, said Pelham, “coming to a place on vacation is the perfect way to sample the product.”

While the statewide campaign was curtailed by COVID, several regions have continued the work.

From behind a storefront in downtown Rutland, the local chamber of commerce uses social media to offer all-expenses-paid long-weekend visits to people from outside Vermont that include a welcome reception and presentations by real estate agents and employers who need workers. Nearly 700 applicants entered the lottery for the Real Rutland Weekend Getaway, strategically scheduled for fall foliage season, and four were picked: two from Texas, one from Connecticut, and one from Ohio.

Advertisement

The ideal recipient “is a young couple who have skills and want to contribute to the community and start a family,” said Olivia Lyons, the chamber’s marketing manager. “We need them to keep the state flourishing. If we don’t have more people come in, there won’t be anybody here.”

Between the weekend visits and other programs, the Real Rutland campaign has attracted 46 people to move to the region this year, said Lyons, with seven more committed and six planning to arrive next year. Seventeen reached out in August alone — probably summer visitors, she said.

“The experience of being tourists is what really turns them on to coming here,” said Karly Haven, coordinator of a team of 35 volunteer “concierges” who help new arrivals settle in.

That was true for Arwen Turner, who moved to Rutland from Fort Collins, Colo. When she visited Vermont, said Turner, in the office of a nonprofit she now directs here, “I felt invited and valued.” So she relocated for good.

Jeanette Langston and her family moved to Vermont from southern Utah after visiting. “You pay thousands of dollars to go to these beautiful places and then you leave and go home and just wish that you were back there,” Langston said. “Why wouldn’t I just move there full-time?”

Advertisement

Maine has been throwing even more resources at this idea. Under its previous “Visit for a Week, Stay for a Lifetime” campaign, visitors who stayed and took jobs at some participating businesses could have their vacation expenses reimbursed. Maine, too, now offers relocation information on its tourism website and from kiosks in the York and Kittery welcome centers.

Maine now offers relocation information on its tourism website and from kiosks in the York and Kittery welcome centers. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A nonprofit business group called Maine & Co. is luring vacationers to bring not only themselves but their companies to Maine for good (“If Maine is where your heart is, let us help you find a way to bring your company here”); so far, it says, two dozen of them have.

Live + Work Maine distributes drink coasters and other swag to visitors all over the state, and even experimented with geofencing, sending notifications to visitors’ smartphones as they departed across the bridge to Portsmouth, N.H., and planting the idea of coming back for good.

“It’s just so stupid simple,” said Nate Wildes, the organization’s executive director, who also owns a microbrewery in Brunswick. “An astronomical number of people are coming here, and we’re looking around and saying, ‘Why can’t we get people to stay?’ Because we never tried.”

As for Derderian, he and his family are happily settled in Killington, except for the trip he has to make to Boston every other week for business meetings.

It reassures him that he made the right decision.

“Within 10 minutes of being in traffic,” he said, “I’m like, ‘Get me out of here’” and back home to Vermont.





