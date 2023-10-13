So your parents have outgrown their home. What now?

Most adult children will have it at one time or another: the talk. Not about puberty — the talk with one’s parents, about whether it’s time to move. It can be awkward and, around here, it’s definitely daunting. There’s a lack of affordable senior housing, staffing shortages mean that many facilities are stretched, and the Baby Boomer population is growing . In Massachusetts, roughly 1.2 million people were 65 and older in 2020, an increase of more than one-third from a decade earlier.

Shorter days, colder nights, looming holidays. Beyond an onslaught of pumpkin lattes and fleece, it often means time at one’s childhood home. It’s here that the truth comes out: Maybe your mom starts calling you by the wrong name. Maybe your dad is unusually argumentative about the remote. Maybe there’s salad dressing from the first Bush administration in the fridge.

As the Globe reported in September, for single seniors and couples who rent, Massachusetts is already the most expensive state in which to live independently, according to a study by the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston.

So what’s a concerned adult child to do, assuming their family has the funds to actually afford care? It’s a process that makes applying to college seem intuitive. I asked Kathy Kemp, who strategizes with Boston-area families through Sage Advice Geriatric Care Management, for tips.

Think beyond nursing homes.

Some older people believe that nursing homes are their only choice, and they might associate it with sickness. There are several senior housing choices, and they have different benefits.

Continuing care allows seniors to age in place on one campus, usually from independent through long-term nursing home care.

“Traditionally, there’s a buy-in and monthly payments, and you’re guaranteed to get the level of care you need as you age,” Kemp says.

These buy-ins don’t come cheap. In our area, they can start at around $500,000, on top of a monthly fee. The upside? You can age in place.

Often, people enter when they’re healthy enough to live independently. Sometimes, continuing care residences do accept applicants who need higher levels of care, depending on availability — but priority typically goes to current residents. Browse a list of communities and their fine print at www.mass.gov/info-details/continuing-care-retirement-communities.

Assisted living generally offers apartment-style housing, meals, housekeeping, and personal care, without a medical component, through a monthly rental agreement. The focus is on preserving independence.

“You’ll need to private pay for extra or skilled help or move out if you need more care than they provide,” Kemp says.

The Massachusetts Assisted Living Association has placed the cost between $2,000 to $7,000 per month. They offer a database and consumer checklist searchable by fees, profit or not-for-profit status, services, and more at www.mass-ala.org.

Nursing homes offer 24-hour care with skilled providers who can perform services that require a license, as well as certified aides. Without Medicaid, most clients pay privately. Rates can reach more than $13,000 per month for a private room. The state offers consumer resources at www.mass.gov/nursing-home-consumer-information.

There’s no harm in getting on a few waitlists.

“There’s really no risk, and it can be great peace of mind,” Kemp says. “You can always defer.”

Or you might be accepted at a coveted residence but end up in smaller digs than you wanted. Take it to get priority when something bigger comes along.

Do a two-week test drive.

Kemp advises clients to inquire about fully furnished two-week respite stays (for a fee, of course) at assisted living facilities, if they find themselves in need of short-term care.

“You’ll get the support you need and a chance to see what it’s like to live in community living,” Kemp says. “It can ease the blow. You don’t have to sell your house. You don’t have to move your furniture in to try it out. Some people are very surprised to know that.”

Placement agencies also match families with housing. Inquire about how they’re paid. They can save time, but some receive commission from facilities, so check their incentives.

Browse the brochures, but then stay for lunch.

With swanky marketing, anywhere looks like a trip to Disney World. Chef-prepared meals! Enriching classes! Best friends, just outside your door!

And yet: “If you’re ever going to really be serious about a place, you want to talk to the resident care director and also the executive director. Find out how long they’ve been there and what the turnover rate is like” for staff, Kemp says. Seeing a constant influx of new faces is jarring, especially when you’re new yourself.

Then, get specific about your family’s situation: How often do they work with people who have your parent’s specific concerns or illnesses? If there’s built-in transportation for medical appointments, how often does that happen, and what are the hours? How often are residents transferred to hospitals, and under what circumstances?

Next, ask to stay for lunch. You can sample the food, observe how staff interact with residents, and get a sense of the culture. Do people eat en masse or in shifts? Are there communal tables or a mix of large and small? Is there assigned seating, or do people mingle? Do residents appear cared for and happy?

Put your parents in control.

That means talking about this stuff while they’re capable of making informed decisions, even if you want to hide under your childhood bed. For one thing, it’s practical: Waiting lists can be long. But, more than that, it gives your parents respect and agency over the situation. They’re the ones potentially moving in, after all.

“Often, if my clients are 85 and say: ‘I’m never leaving home,’ I might say, ‘Well, let’s imagine when you’re 95. You might need help in the shower. Where would you go? What’s most important to you?’” says Kemp.

Instead of approaching moving as a dire sit-down, bring it up incrementally and hypothetically, with an eye to how needs might evolve down the road. It’s so much easier to begin this process while healthy.

“Have frequent, short conversations. No one wants to be hit over the head with it. If it comes up in conversation, the idea has time to percolate a little,” Kemp says.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.