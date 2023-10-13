Five things to do around Boston, Oct. 16 - Oct. 22

Learn about the interwoven histories of opium and art at the Harvard Art Museums’ Objects of Addiction: Opium, Empire, and the Chinese Art Trade gallery talk. The exhibition, which opened in September and runs through January 14, explores the role these two commodities played in shaping the modern world. The free talk with curator Sarah Laursen begins at 12:30 p.m. Registration required at harvardartmuseums.org .

Thursday to Sunday

Autumn Cinema

Enjoy this year’s selection of featured independent films at IFFBoston’s Fall Focus, during which Independent Film Festival Boston will present the standout films of 2023 at The Brattle Theatre. Details about showtimes and ticket prices for this autumnal mini-festival will be available in the coming weeks at brattlefilm.org.

Friday

Camp Classic

Sing through the night at the Emerson Colonial Theatre’s showing of the original, unedited The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The show, which includes a live shadow cast, begins at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show — complete with audience participation, a costume contest, and a chance to meet the original “Magenta,” Patricia Quinn — start at $39. emersoncolonialtheatre.com

Friday to Sunday

River Regatta

Find a grassy spot along the river for a front-row seat at a storied rowing competition. Watch the Head of the Charles races from the Esplanade or one of the bridges that cross the river and explore the Weld Exhibition, which offers event merch and an array of local food vendors. Spectating is free. Find the competition schedule at hocr.org.

Saturday

Legacy of the Land

Take a trip through the harbor — and history — on the Indigenous Boston Harbor tour. Beginning at Fox Point Pavilion and Boat Dock near UMass Boston at 12:30 p.m., the tour winds around the Harbor Islands and includes a walk on Deer Island. Organized by local artists and led by Massachusett tribe members, the free, five-hour journey explores Indigenous relationships with the land. A second tour will take place October 24. Register at umb.edu/events.