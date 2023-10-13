Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

We should remember why affirmative action was created ( “College Admission at a Crossroads,” August 20). I am old enough to remember classified ads in my hometown paper labeled “Help Wanted-White” and “Help Wanted-Colored.” It is an achievement of American society that that kind of naked discrimination is mainly gone. Affirmative action has been very effective; there is a large and growing population of educated Black people in professional, well paying jobs. That means that colleges and businesses can fulfill their racial diversity goals from upper-middle class families. In the 21st century it is children not born into wealth that need a break, regardless of ethnicity. Economic diversity is a worthy goal for our colleges and universities.

Advertisement

Barry Needalman, Framingham

Colleges should focus on what each applicant has to offer — whether it is in fields of academic interest, in the arts, sports, religion, helping, or other arenas.... There are so many ways that an applicant might appeal to a college. It is what people DO with their gifts, not their test scores, that make certain people “the best.” Often it is an ability to persuade others that suggests leadership qualities. Don’t let [conservative activist] Edward Blum and the Supreme Court tell colleges whom to select for their classes! Harvard University, etc., should all be able to select the people who they think are best capable — rather than [basing that decision purely] on scores or grades — and educate those students to achieve their potential upon graduation.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

Lauren Gibbs, Cambridge

Final Preparations

Interesting [Perspective] — we need more open discussion about death and last wishes (“Rethinking the Family Plot,” August 20). Thank you.

Printer’s Devil, posted on bostonglobe.com

Estate planning includes a will or trust, power of attorney, health care proxy, deed to cemetery plot, and a [Massachusetts Medical Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment] form at minimum, but should also include burial instructions, an obituary, and a letter regarding disposition of personal property. At 18 you should be having a discussion with your beneficiaries and they should know where these documents are located. We are not immortal and you have no choice about when or where or how you will die. Your heirs will thank you for your preparation.

Advertisement

Threedecker, posted on bostonglobe.com

I am surprised Christine Koh did not mention Better Place Forests Berkshires, a memorial forest outside Williamstown, with sweeping views of the Berkshires and Vermont’s Green Mountains. I fell in love with this idea as soon as I happened upon it: a beautiful final resting place for me and for my loved ones to visit, and a way to protect forestland and wildlife habitat into the future. It gives me great peace of mind to know that when the time comes, my husband and I will be laid to rest amid the ancient roots and under the sheltering canopy of Monument Sugar Maple Tree #631.

Kathryn M. Winn, Milton

Mount Auburn Cemetery permits natural or “green” burials. These are a more environmentally friendly choice than cremation. Something to consider.

Beachmom6, posted on bostonglobe.com

A great idea, but check out the cost at Mount Auburn. Sadly, other options are few and far between.

AnnaKhonda, posted on bostonglobe.com

Quiet Time

Such a great topic and Perspective by Steve Calechman (“The Case for Just Shutting Up,” August 27). I couldn’t help but conjure up the scene in The Wizard of Oz when Dorothy and the Scarecrow are discussing how he doesn’t have a brain. “How can you talk if you don’t have a brain?” asks Dorothy. “I don’t know,” says Scarecrow. “But some people without brains do an awful lot of talking.” Need I say more?

Advertisement

Marion Bilotta Case, Cambridge

I am uncomfortable about silence so tend to fill with my own voice. I have been trying very hard these last several years to modify this behavior. It is difficult, but to sit quietly and reflect on something that has been said is a great skill; the listener provides so much more value to the conversation when they do speak.

Wp01852, posted on bostonglobe.com

“My problem is, I don’t have this problem when I write.” Yes, you do.

Other-Wise, posted on bostonglobe.com

I agree with the writer’s terse and convincing case.

Bob Given, Peabody

Sounds like Calechman plagiarized my own thoughts: Surely this information is invaluable, if not life-changing. Surely the backstory/outcome are completely essential to the fullest grasp of my concept. Surely massive love of words cannot be a bad thing. Surely... silence? Feels weird, but I’ll give it a try.

Christie Lowrance, Sandwich

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.