For sale: Homes in Fall River, where your house-buying budget goes further

$389,900
41 ROSEDALE STREET / FALL RIVER
SQUARE FEET 1,388
LOT SIZE 0.12 acre
BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full, 1 half
LAST SOLD FOR $180,000 in 2011
PROS Set on a quiet street with a stand of pine trees out front, this 1930 bungalow boasts a two-year-old roof. From the inviting farmer’s porch, step into the living room, which is open to the dining room, both with maple floors. Two bedrooms at left share a remodeled bath with shiplap wainscoting and gray subway tile. The kitchen is a bit dated—with wallpaper, oak cabinets, and vinyl flooring—but includes newer stainless appliances, a pantry, and sliders to a deck and backyard with one-car garage. A nearby office includes access to a walk-up attic with two rooms. There’s laundry and an unfinished half bath in the basement. CONS Kitchen could use some cosmetic updates.
Cindy Ferry, Keller Williams South Watuppa, 774-245-1104, cferry@kw.com
$490,000
225 MADISON STREET / FALL RIVER
SQUARE FEET 2,037
LOT SIZE 0.12 acre
BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 1 full, 1 half
LAST SOLD FOR $354,000 in 2020
PROS With a stately front porch and a spacious foyer/sitting room with window bench, pellet stove, and built-in shelves, this 1900 Colonial makes a grand impression. The living room has bay windows, while the dining room features an office alcove and china cabinet with leaded glass doors. Through a butler’s pantry with butcher block counters, the remodeled kitchen has stainless appliances, herringbone tile backsplash, and soapstone double sink. There’s laundry and a powder room by the back door, which opens to a fenced yard with patio. From the kitchen or foyer, a split staircase leads to four bedrooms and bath on the second floor; two more bedrooms are on the third floor. CONS No garage.
Nickko and Kristen Gomes, eXp Realty, 508-971-8799, gomessellinghomes@exprealty.com
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.