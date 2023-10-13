For sale: Homes in Fall River, where your house-buying budget goes further

SQUARE FEET 1,388

LOT SIZE 0.12 acre

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $180,000 in 2011

PROS Set on a quiet street with a stand of pine trees out front, this 1930 bungalow boasts a two-year-old roof. From the inviting farmer’s porch, step into the living room, which is open to the dining room, both with maple floors. Two bedrooms at left share a remodeled bath with shiplap wainscoting and gray subway tile. The kitchen is a bit dated—with wallpaper, oak cabinets, and vinyl flooring—but includes newer stainless appliances, a pantry, and sliders to a deck and backyard with one-car garage. A nearby office includes access to a walk-up attic with two rooms. There’s laundry and an unfinished half bath in the basement. CONS Kitchen could use some cosmetic updates.

The dining room in this 1930 bungalow. Handout

Cindy Ferry, Keller Williams South Watuppa, 774-245-1104, cferry@kw.com

$490,000

225 MADISON STREET / FALL RIVER

225 MADISON STREET / FALL RIVER Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,037

LOT SIZE 0.12 acre

BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $354,000 in 2020

PROS With a stately front porch and a spacious foyer/sitting room with window bench, pellet stove, and built-in shelves, this 1900 Colonial makes a grand impression. The living room has bay windows, while the dining room features an office alcove and china cabinet with leaded glass doors. Through a butler’s pantry with butcher block counters, the remodeled kitchen has stainless appliances, herringbone tile backsplash, and soapstone double sink. There’s laundry and a powder room by the back door, which opens to a fenced yard with patio. From the kitchen or foyer, a split staircase leads to four bedrooms and bath on the second floor; two more bedrooms are on the third floor. CONS No garage.

The entryway features bench seating and hardwood floors. Handout

Nickko and Kristen Gomes, eXp Realty, 508-971-8799, gomessellinghomes@exprealty.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.