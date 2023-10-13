18-year-old man dies following motorcycle crash in Bridgewater

An 18-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a van and an SUV on Thursday afternoon in Bridgewater, police said.

Percy Lewis III, of Bridgewater, was driving a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle in the breakdown lane on the southbound side of Bedford Street while passing vehicles on the right, Bridgewater police said in a statement. He collided with a 2014 Ford economy van that was traveling northbound and turning left, then veered into the northbound lane and collided with a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene at about 4:15 p.m., they found Lewis lying in the northbound lane, police said. He was suffering from severe injuries.