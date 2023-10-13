18-year-old man dies following motorcycle crash in Bridgewater

An 18-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a van and an SUV on Thursday afternoon in Bridgewater, police said.
Percy Lewis III, of Bridgewater, was driving a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle in the breakdown lane on the southbound side of Bedford Street while passing vehicles on the right, Bridgewater police said in a statement. He collided with a 2014 Ford economy van that was traveling northbound and turning left, then veered into the northbound lane and collided with a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.
When officers arrived at the scene at about 4:15 p.m., they found Lewis lying in the northbound lane, police said. He was suffering from severe injuries.
Lewis was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The Ford and the Jeep both sustained damage during the crash, but the drivers were not injured, police said. Both stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.
The crash is under investigation, police said.
“On behalf of the Bridgewater Police Department, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Percy Lewis,” Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher D. Delmonte said in the statement.
