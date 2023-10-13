Boston might have a rain-free weekend, the first since August

The last time we had an entire weekend without any rainfall was back in August. If you look at Labor Day weekend, there was a hundredth of an inch of rain that Sunday at Logan Airport, and although most of the weekend was dry, it still wasn’t perfect.

Here we are, staring at another October weekend, but this one looks like we should remain rain free at least around Greater Boston the entire time.

The loop below shows low pressure moving south of New England Saturday night into Sunday. Earlier in the week it looked as though the system would track close enough to the region to bring us rain, but over the past few days the models have trended further south, meaning that the clouds and the rainfall will follow. This bodes well for outdoor activities, from soccer games to apple picking! Temperatures will be in the lower 60s Saturday and around 60 on Sunday. Bring a jacket as it’s notably cooler earlier in the day and into the evening.