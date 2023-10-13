Boston might have a rain-free weekend, the first since August

The last time we had an entire weekend without any rainfall was back in August. If you look at Labor Day weekend, there was a hundredth of an inch of rain that Sunday at Logan Airport, and although most of the weekend was dry, it still wasn’t perfect.
Here we are, staring at another October weekend, but this one looks like we should remain rain free at least around Greater Boston the entire time.
The loop below shows low pressure moving south of New England Saturday night into Sunday. Earlier in the week it looked as though the system would track close enough to the region to bring us rain, but over the past few days the models have trended further south, meaning that the clouds and the rainfall will follow. This bodes well for outdoor activities, from soccer games to apple picking! Temperatures will be in the lower 60s Saturday and around 60 on Sunday. Bring a jacket as it’s notably cooler earlier in the day and into the evening.
Another way to look at the upcoming rainfall chances is to see how the total rainfall is forecast to come to fruition through the weekend and into next week. Notice how the heaviest rainfall is going to occur well south of New England and how the northern extent of the rainfall forms a sharp cut-off with no rain forecast in much of Massachusetts, northward to Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
For those of you interested in foliage, there is plenty of it to be had. The colors this year are reported to more muted than last year. However, there are pockets of brilliant color within the the overall pattern.
Beyond this weekend, the weather may be somewhat unsettled early next week with coolish temperatures and the chance for some rainfall, but that level of specificity is still questionable. This is also the time of year when the tropics are slowly cooling and tropical activity is waning. It’s been a year of a lot of named systems, and there is actually another one meandering around deep in the Atlantic, but it poses no threat to land. The formal hurricane season ends in about six weeks as meteorological winter begins.
