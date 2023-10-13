Bristol police sergeant shot man allegedly attacking two women outside police station

The women drove to the Bristol police station, where the man started ramming their vehicle, the chief said. The women got out and screamed for help, and got the attention of the desk sergeant, who came outside, the chief said.

The two women had been at Colt State Park when they were approached by a naked man, the chief said Thursday, according to WPRI. The women left, but the man, identified as a 39-year-old from Rehoboth, chased their car, flashing his high beams, the chief said.

BRISTOL, R.I. — A Bristol police sergeant shot and wounded a man who was allegedly attacking two young women in the police station’s parking lot Thursday night, according to Police Chief Kevin Lynch.

Lynch said the man drove at the sergeant and rammed the women’s car again. The sergeant fired two shots, striking and wounding the man, he said.

The desk sergeant, who was not named, “acted with distinction in a life-saving measure,” the chief wrote in a Facebook post.

The young women and the officers were not injured, and the man, who was not identified, was treated and taken into custody.

Lynch did not respond Friday morning to requests for more information about the incident.

The police shooting is under investigation by the Bristol police, state police, and attorney general’s office.

This is the second high-profile shooting by Bristol police in two years. In September 2021, Bristol Police Major Scott McNally exchanged gunfire with a Warren man who killed an assistant fire chief and wounded another man at the Italo-American Social Club. An investigation found that 37-year-old Michael Ouellette died of a self-inflicted gunshot, not from police.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.