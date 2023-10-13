Court intervenes, delaying hearing of former state N.H. state senator accused of spending COVID relief money

Andy Sanborn, who owns and operates Concord Casino, has maintained he used the money appropriately, and upon his request a hearing was scheduled Friday for him to make his case before the New Hampshire Lottery Commission.

CONCORD, N.H. – In August, the Attorney General laid out its case against former state Senator Andy Sanborn, alleging that the casino owner lied to get $844,000 in a COVID relief loan that he then used to purchase luxury items including three race cars for himself and his wife, a Republican state representative who was chair of the legislative commission studying charitable gaming laws.

But on Thursday, he filed a civil complaint with Merrimack Superior Court against the New Hampshire Lottery Commission and its chair Debra M. Douglas, asking a judge to block the hearing, according to court documents.

On Thursday, Judge Martin P. Honigberg granted that request, further delaying the hearing. Honigberg didn’t make a determination on the other issues raised in the complaint. On Friday, a court hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Amy Ignatius.

Sanborn’s complaint, filed by his lawyers, Mark T. Knights and Zachary R. Hafner of Nixon Peabody, argues that a hearing would violate the New Hampshire Administrative Procedure Act, Sanborn’s due process rights under the state constitution, and the New Hampshire Lottery Commission’s own regulations. It also said the hearing would “cause irreparable and catastrophic harm to the Plaintiff’s livelihood and reputation.”

The Attorney General worked with the New Hampshire Lottery Commission’s Investigation and Compliance Division to investigate Sanborn, and determined that he should lose his charitable gaming license over the alleged fraud. Sanborn was in the process of opening a larger gaming venue in Concord, but the state lottery commission sought to bar him from doing so.

After the hearing, the lottery commission would have made a determination about whether Win Win Win, LLC, Sanborn’s company, would get to keep its charitable gaming license or not.

Sanborn’s complaint claims he hasn’t had enough time to mount a defense against these allegations, as he’s been given “hardly weeks to prepare,” compared to the 15 months that state authorities spent investigating him.

The suit further claims the investigation “appears to have misapprehended critical facts.” And it argues that authorities presiding over the hearing wouldn’t be impartial, since the chair of the lottery commission, Debra Douglas, has “prejudged the facts of the case.”

In court documents, Sanborn’s lawyers , asked that Douglas be replaced with “an impartial adjudicator who is not affiliated with NHLC.” They also wanted the hearing to be postponed until at least Dec. 3.

“The temporary injunction from the Merrimack Superior Court did not in any way dispute the findings or the merits of our investigation into the Concord Casino, but rather was specific to the timing for the hearing,” said Maura McCann, marketing manager for the New Hampshire Lottery Commission, in an email.

She said the commission is now waiting for the court to determine the next steps and will defer to the Attorney General who is representing the lottery for further comment on this case.

“We disagree with the positions that the licensee takes in its filings,” a spokesperson for the Attorney General said in a written statement. “The Office did appear at the court hearing and objected to the licensee’s request to delay the licensing hearing. We will review the judge’s order and will continue to work to move this forward.”

