Daytime shooting leaves one dead in Dorchester

A brazen daytime shooting left one dead in Dorchester Friday afternoon, bringing the city’s homicide total to 31 for the year.

Details of the slaying were scant Friday, but authorities said police officers responded to Corona Street, a residential side street in the Bowdoin-Geneva neighborhood, shortly after 2 p.m. following an activation of ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system. There, they found a man who had been shot. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The victim has yet to be publicly identified and no arrests were made in connection with the slaying as of 4 p.m.

Friday afternoon, investigators were canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video and witnesses. Boston police encouraged anyone with information to call the department’s homicide unit at 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-494-TIPS.