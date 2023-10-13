Here’s what to know about the allegations against Derrick Todd, ex-Brigham doctor accused of sexual abuse

Dr. Derrick Todd now faces three separate lawsuits, with the latest — a class action suit that lists more than 80 women as plaintiffs — filed against him Wednesday. Two previous suits were filed by individual women.

A prominent rheumatologist who left Brigham and Women’s Hospital in July amid multiple investigations stands accused of performing inappropriate pelvic and breast exams on dozens of women.

Here’s what to know about the allegations.

Who is Dr. Derrick Todd?

Until July, Todd was the chief of clinical rheumatology at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, where he worked as a rheumatologist and primary care physician for 14 years and served as chief for four, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He also worked at the main hospital and at Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham. Todd treated conditions including lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Yale in 1995 and his medical degree from UMass Chan Medical School in 2003, according to his LinkedIn profile.

What prompted Brigham’s investigation of Todd?

Todd left the Brigham on July 31 at the conclusion of an investigation prompted by two other physicians, one of whom questioned the appropriateness of a pelvic examination performed by Todd, according to an incident report the hospital filed with the state Department of Public Health.

Subsequently, the hospital heard from three patients who expressed concerns about examinations that Todd performed on them, according to the incident report. Those patients were referred to law enforcement.

Dr. Charles Morris, the Brigham’s chief medical officer and senior vice president for medical affairs, said in a statement earlier this month that the hospital first suspended Todd and then “terminated” him. A hospital spokesperson clarified to the Globe that the hospital “made the decision to terminate him and, as a result, he resigned.”

“After receiving two anonymous complaints about Dr. Derrick Todd, we immediately launched an investigation and then placed Dr. Todd on administrative leave once we learned more,” Morris said in the statement. “We made a decision to terminate his employment after the conclusion of that initial investigation.”

What happened after Todd left Brigham and Women’s?

The Brigham notified the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine of his departure. The board, which licenses and disciplines physicians, has not commented on whether he is under investigation.

In September, Todd agreed to stop practicing medicine in Massachusetts or in any other state but specified in a letter to the board that the agreement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing.

Ingrid Martin, Todd’s attorney, denied wrongdoing on the part of her client and said in a statement earlier this month they are “cooperating fully with any investigation by the Board of Registration in Medicine.”

In mid-September, Brigham and Women’s sent letters to former and active patients asking them to call the hospital. Morris said in a statement to the Globe the hospital is continuing to investigate the allegations and is reaching out to former and active patients.

The Suffolk County district attorney’s office and the Boston Police Department are also investigating allegations that Todd sexually assaulted multiple patients, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the case.

What do the two suits filed by individual women against Todd allege?

On Sept. 29, a medical malpractice suit was filed against Todd in Middlesex Superior Court. The suit also names as defendants the hospital and Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham, where Todd also worked. The case files have been sealed pending a hearing on Oct. 17.

Stacey L. Pietrowicz, the lawyer who filed the suit, told the Globe via e-mail that she represents more than one woman. She alleges the women were “abused by Dr. Todd under the guise of medical care, both at Charles Medical River Associates in Framingham and multiple Brigham and Women’s Hospital locations.”

A second woman, Marianne “Mimi” DiTrani, sued Todd on Tuesday, alleging that he sexually abused her by conducting breast and pelvic exams that were unnecessary to treat her serious rheumatological condition. DiTrani, 48, was the first former patient to come forward publicly.

DiTrani first saw Todd in November 2022 at Charles River Medical Associates and then at multiple follow-up appointments through January 2023, according to her suit.

Her lawsuit, filed in Suffolk Superior Court, alleges Todd asked her a series of “inappropriate, invasive, and exploitative questions” about her appearance and sexual history. Todd often examined DiTrani without a chaperone present, and frequently texted her at all hours of the day, according to the suit.

During each follow-up appointment, Todd allegedly asked her “inappropriate sexual questions, made sexualized comments, performed sexualized breast examinations, and performed sexualized gynecological examinations that included digital penetration, all under the guise of medical treatment,” according to the suit.

DiTrani also sued Brigham and Women’s, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc., and Charles River Medical Associates. She accused the hospital system of missing “warning signs” about Todd’s behavior and failing to protect patients.

What are the details of the class-action lawsuit filed against Todd?

Dozens of women came forward with accusations that Todd performed inappropriate pelvic and breast exams on them in a class action lawsuit filed by the Boston firm of Lubin & Meyer in Suffolk Superior Court Wednesday. As of Thursday, 82 women are plaintiffs in the complaint, said Drew Meyer, a lawyer with the firm.

The suit alleges that Todd conducted “inappropriate pelvic examinations, breast examinations, and rectal examinations” that were “performed for his own sexual gratification.” The suit states that “these horrifying, traumatizing, and deplorable acts” took place “from at least as far back as 2011 and continuing through July 2023.”

Todd is accused of having “likely assaulted a large number” of the thousands of patients he has seen, the suit alleges.

Also named as defendants: Charles River Medical Associates, and four physicians who held positions of authority there; Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital; Mass General Brigham, the hospitals’ parent company; Brigham and Women’s Physicians Organization and Mass General Brigham Community Physicians, two organizations he belonged to; and 10 unnamed people who worked for the corporate defendants.

The suit alleges that those organizations and individuals “allowed” Todd’s alleged misdeeds to occur and breached their duty to “hire, supervise, manage, oversee, and retain competent medical providers who refrained from assault and inappropriate examinations of patients.”

How have the hospitals and Charles River Medical Associates responded?

Charles River Medical Associates said in a statement Wednesday they never received nor were made aware of any complaints against Todd and that they are “still reviewing the complaints.”

“We are disappointed and saddened by these disturbing allegations and recognize the courage it takes for these patients to come forward. Nothing is more important to Charles River Medical Associates than the health and safety of those patients who receive care at our practice,” the statement said.

Morris, chief medical officer at Brigham and Women’s, expressed regret in a statement Wednesday for “the harm Dr. Todd’s actions has caused our patients and their families.”

“We take our duty to care for our patients and keep them safe extremely seriously. We have, and always will, act decisively on any allegations of misconduct, as we did in this case,” Morris said.

Felice J. Freyer, Shelley Murphy, Liz Kowalczyk, and Sean Cotter of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.