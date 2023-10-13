Jim Jordan enters race for House speaker, as GOP struggles to unite behind a candidate. Follow live updates.

After Republican Steve Scalise ended his bid to become House speaker late Thursday after hardline holdouts refused to back him, Representative Jim Jordan reentered the race, though it was unclear if he had the support to become the new nominee.

October 13, 2023

By Amanda Kaufman

Candidates seeking to become speaker of the House were given until early Friday afternoon to announce whether they are jumping into the race. Lawmakers will then reconvene at 1 p.m. for a speaker candidate forum.

Who is Jim Jordan? — 11:36 a.m.

By The Washington Post

Jordan, who finished a close second to Scalise for the nomination in a closed-door vote of House Republicans on Wednesday and was endorsed by Trump last week, is still in the hunt, but other candidates could emerge.

Jordan has risen in the ranks of the Republican conference since first being elected to Congress in 2006.

He previously served as chair of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of the most conservative House members. He also has been the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee since 2020 - fighting off investigations into former president Donald Trump and launching investigations into President Biden since becoming chair of the committee this year.

Jordan and Scalise have a lot in common. But they also diverge in notable ways. Jordan has a reputation as a political flamethrower - lobbing attacks against Democrats and being unafraid to disagree with his party’s leadership.

Jordan, 59, was one of eight House members who served on Trump’s defense team during his first impeachment trial in the Senate. Before he left office, Trump awarded Jordan the Presidential Medal of Freedom - the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Jordan has had a hand in high-profile investigations of Democrats. As a leader of the House hearings on the deadly 2012 terrorist attack on U.S. diplomatic facilities in Benghazi, Libya, he questioned then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. He is now one of the leaders of the impeachment inquiry into Biden.

Some House Republicans say they support Jordan. Some don’t. — 11:14 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Multiple House Republicans have released statements backing Jordan for speaker, while others have told reporters they don’t support him as the nominee.

Representative Mike Rogers of Alabama told CNN’s Manu Raju he wouldn’t support Jordan, and Representative Carlos Gimenez of Florida says he remains “only Kevin.”

Jordan says he’s running for speaker, feels ‘real good’ about having the votes — 10:51 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Jordan told reporters Friday morning that he’s running for speaker, and feels “real good about us having the votes.”

Here’s what he said:

Some Republicans urge temporary speaker to interpret powers more broadly — 10:35 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Some Republicans are urging McHenry to interpret his powers more broadly, if that’s what it takes to get the House working again, even if it means setting a new precedent that could ripple down through congressional history.

Attention now turns to Jim Jordan — 10:16 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Attention now focuses on Jordan and his backers instantly revived calls for party members to get behind the Ohio Republican, who is a founding leader of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus.

“Make him the speaker. Do it tonight,” said Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. “He’s the only one who can unite our party.”

But the firebrand Jordan has a long list of detractors who started making their opposition known. Other potential speaker choices were also being floated.

House convenes, then recesses for Republicans to meet — 10:05 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

The House went into recess on Friday morning, a day after Scalise withdrew his candidacy for speaker after he couldn’t secure enough votes.

House Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry gaveled out the House after three minutes, and the GOP conference began meeting.

What Scalise said after withdrawing — 9:57 a.m.

By the Associated Press

“I just shared with my colleagues that I’m withdrawing my name as a candidate for speaker-designee,” Scalise, the House majority leader, said as he emerged from the closed-door meeting at the Capitol.

Scalise, R-La., said the Republican majority still has to come together and “open up the House again. But clearly not everybody is there.”

He had been working furiously to secure the votes after being nominated by a majority of his colleagues, but after hours of private meetings over two days and late into the evening it was clear many other Republican lawmakers were not budging from their refusal to support him.

Asked if he would throw his support behind Jordan, Scalise said, “It’s got to be people that aren’t doing it for themselves and their own personal interest.”

Scalise spoke candidly of the perspective on life he said he has gained from surviving being shot in 2017 and said he would push quickly for a resolution. “But it wasn’t going to happen. It wasn’t going to happen today. It wasn’t going to happen tomorrow. It needs to happen soon, but I’ve withdrawn my name,” he said.

Steve Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker — 9:45 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Republican Steve Scalise ended his bid to become House speaker late Thursday after hardline holdouts refused to back the party’s nominee, throwing the GOP majority into deeper chaos and leaving the chamber still unable to function.

Scalise told GOP colleagues at a closed-door evening meeting of his decision and pointedly declined to announce backing for anyone else, including his chief rival, Representative Jim Jordan, the far-right Judiciary Committee chairman backed by Donald Trump who had already told colleagues he no longer would seek the job.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana talked to reporters as he announced he is ending his campaign to be the next House speaker after a Republican meeting at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

