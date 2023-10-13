Neil Steinberg, former CEO of Rhode Island Foundation, to chair R.I.’s new life sciences agency

On Friday morning, Steinberg’s idea will come full circle. During an 11 a.m. press conference at the State House, Governor Dan McKee is expected to appoint Steinberg as the chair of the board of the new agency — the Rhode Island Life Sciences Hub.

That report was used as a road map for new legislation that would create a quasi-public agency, which passed the General Assembly earlier this year with a $45 million investment.

PROVIDENCE — In October 2022, then-Rhode Island Foundation president and CEO Neil D. Steinberg was sitting at a long conference table with some of the people who helped build out the life sciences industry in Boston, and told reporters that it was possible for Rhode Island to have one, too, with the right investments that were outlined in a report his nonprofit paid for.

Advertisement

“For the last 20 years, I’ve heard about how Boston’s life sciences industry will ‘spillover’ into Providence. Well, it never happened. Now it’s time to create our own,” said Steinberg in an exclusive interview with The Boston Globe on Thursday night.

Get Rhode Island News Alerts Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

The hub, which has not yet been incorporated, will facilitate the development of medical advances and scientific breakthroughs with companies that specialize in the fields of medical devices, biomedical technology, medical therapies, biogenetics, biomedical engineering, biopharmaceuticals, genomics and life sciences. Using investments — from grants, tax credits, and incentives — the hub has been designed to fund and incubate local life science companies. Rhode Island has “all the tools in place,” Steinberg said, but the industry needs to be “pulled together under a single umbrella,” such as the hub.

“If the state, academia, and private sector aren’t working together, then this won’t be successful. So I want to bring everyone under one roof,” said Steinberg. For example, there’s at least three brain science research institutes in Rhode Island, but “I don’t know if they work together. We need to get everyone to collaborate.”

Advertisement

Steinberg said Rhode Island should not attempt to “become the next Boston or Cambridge.”

“And in no way are we trying to steal this Boston company, or that one, to move to Rhode Island,” said Steinberg. “But Manchester, New Hampshire has quite an industry. I think that’s the bar we should be aiming for ourselves.

“We may not develop the next five new drugs,” said Steinberg. “But we could specialize in instrumental devices and technologies. We just need to find our niché.”

He explained the life sciences industry, and the hub itself, already faces some challenges that need to be addressed, including a workforce shortage he said could be filled with “homegrown talent” by building workforce development programs at the local colleges and high schools.

Also, the hub will need funding “for the next three years.” He said Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, who sponsored the legislation that created the hub, and McKee have expressed an appetite and plan to include funding in the next budget.

“Things won’t be immediate. This will take time to build,” said Steinberg. “We need to balance aggressiveness with patience. Everything is an ‘and,’ not an ‘or.’

Steinberg, who retired from his role at the Foundation in May and was a banking executive before entering the nonprofit world, will need to be approved by the state Senate when lawmakers return to the State House in January for the 2024 legislative session. Once he is confirmed, he will lead a board of 15 individuals with experience in health care, higher education, business, economic development, and more — which could include the CEO of Lifespan and the dean of the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

Advertisement

John Fernandez, the CEO of Lifespan Corp., who was vocal over his concerns about the delay of the chairman’s nomination earlier this week, told the Globe in an email Thursday that he “fully supported” Steinberg in the role. “Picking him means we move forward faster, as he was very involved when he was at the Rhode Island Foundation... So no learning curve.”

Earlier this week, Shekarchi told the Globe that Steinberg serving as chair made sense. “He is extremely well-qualified, and has already served as a catalyst for this initiative,” said Shekarchi.

After each board member is confirmed, Steinberg said there will be a national search for a CEO to lead the hub’s day-to-day operations. He said he doesn’t have anyone in mind for the role yet, but said the search “shouldn’t be limited to Rhode Island.”

“It could be someone up and coming that’s No. 2 in their career. Or it could be someone nearing retirement with a book of contacts,” said Steinberg. “But we need energy. We need someone to sell Rhode Island, and tell the world we are in business.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.